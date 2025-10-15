Dubai, UAE – Dell Technologies and Emcode Technology LLC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further expand their collaboration and unlock opportunities for Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives in the UAE. The agreement will drive key AI-focused activities such as workshops, training programs, consultancy and use case identification, aimed at advancing innovation across critical sectors in the UAE.

The memorandum was signed in Dubai during GITEX Global 2025 by Jean-Luc Rouinvy, CEO at Emcode, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director, South Gulf at Dell Technologies. The ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Group CEO of UXE Security Solutions, and Mohammed Amin, Sr. VP – CEEMETA at Dell Technologies.

Emcode Technology is a UAE-based business known for its expertise in integrating Artificial Capable Intelligence (ACI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data Analytics to deliver advanced security ecosystems and innovation-led digital transformation. Through this collaboration, Dell Technologies will contribute its technical expertise to help Emcode drive AI-led solutions to its critical customer portfolio, including Dubai Police, Sharjah Police, Dubai Development Authority and SIRA.

This MoU represents a shared commitment to help organizations harness the power of AI to solve complex challenges and achieve transformative outcomes. By aligning expertise and resources, the collaboration seeks to create meaningful advancements in AI applications and provide actionable strategies to support critical industries.

Jean-Luc Rouinvy, Emcode CEO:

"At Emcode, we believe that the transformative power of technology lies in its strategic development and application. By combining Dell Technologies’ expertise with our innovative solutions, we aim to redefine AI's role in driving digital transformation across the UAE. Together, we are committed to driving impact through cutting-edge AI capabilities that align with the UAE’s vision for a dynamic digital economy."

Walid Yehia, Managing Director, South Gulf at Dell Technologies:

"Dell remains focused on delivering sophisticated, scalable solutions that enable organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals. Working closely with Emcode further enables us to support the UAE’s strategic goals toward innovation and digital transformation.”