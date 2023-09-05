Deliveroo introduces new feature enabling customers to create the ultimate takeaway experience by topping-up their orders with essentials at checkout

Through Deliveroo’s rapid grocery ‘HOP’ sites, the new feature allows customers to stock up on groceries while ordering their favourite meal

Following a successful trial in the UK, the new add-on feature is now being rolled out across the UAE

Deliveroo will be extending the new service to include other groceries in addition to HOP in the future

Deliveroo UAE has just unveiled a new in-app feature designed to help customers create their perfect delivery in a single order. The newest feature grants customers the ability to seamlessly top-up their takeaway orders with additional grocery items from Deliveroo’s rapid grocery HOP sites. Deliveroo is kicking off the new feature with HOP with plans to extend the service to include other groceries in the future as well.

Whether it’s elevating game-night takeaway with a pack of crisps or enhancing a lunch order with some fruit for a healthy afternoon snack, or ordering that extra milk because you know you will need a refill soon, Deliveroo customers now have the flexibility of adding grocery items to their takeaway without having to place a new order. The new feature allows for customers to satisfy all their food cravings and stock up on necessities all in one go.

Developed in response to customer demand, Deliveroo’s in-app top-up feature was designed based on the observation that numerous customers often initiate a second order within minutes of placing their first. Through this newly introduced functionality, once a customer initiates an order with a restaurant, the order tracker page seamlessly facilitates the capability for them to top-up their order from the nearest Deliveroo HOP site. The brand new feature remains accessible for up to 10 minutes following the placement of the original order.

Takeaway top-ups have been made possible through the latest innovations in Deliveroo’s tech capabilities. The company remains committed to investing in world-class technology to ensure that customers receive an unparalleled delivery service that seamlessly connects them with Deliveroo’s delivery-only grocery service, HOP.

Following a successful trial in the UK, the feature is being rolled out across the UAE and will ensure that thousands of customers within HOP catchment across Dubai can benefit from this innovative offering.

Ziad Zein, Growth and Commercial Director at Deliveroo UAE, said “At Deliveroo we are committed to becoming the definitive on-demand food delivery company by creating the ultimate experience for our customers. With our state-of-the-art technology, we’ve empowered our customers to tailor their perfect takeaway basket. Whether it’s merging their preferred restaurant dishes with a head start on tomorrow’s breakfast, or ensuring they’re prepared for an eventful evening, Deliveroo’s new top-up feature allows us to provide a seamless delivery experience.”

Deliveroo is dedicated to helping customers discover a world of food at their doorstep. The top-up feature is now live for customers to effortlessly place orders on the Deliveroo app.

