The devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has affected tens of thousands of families across both countries this week. Deliveroo UAE has joined hands with Emirates Red Crescent to support the ‘Bridges of Giving’ initiative. Through the in-app round-up feature available at checkout on the Deliveroo app, customers will be able to conveniently donate to the cause over the course of 2 weeks. In addition to a corporate donation, every customer donation made will then be matched by Deliveroo and submitted as a means of relief for those affected.

To support the ‘Bridges of Giving’ initiative, customers can round up their bill or donate an amount of their choice at checkout when placing an order on the Deliveroo app. The feature, by design, will encourage frequent donations without customers having to switch to another donation page. Starting from February 12th, for the course of 2 weeks, all funds raised will be matched by Deliveroo UAE and donated to the individuals and families affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria by Emirates Red Crescent.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “We are devastated by the tragedy in Turkey and Syria, and want to ensure affected individuals and families receive the support they urgently need. We have always been committed to supporting the communities in our region, and hope that through this initiative, our long-term partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, and our loyal customers, we are able to make a small difference in the lives of those affected by this natural disaster.”

In addition to in-app donations, Deliveroo employees will be taking part in volunteering activities organized by Emirates Red Crescent in collaboration with charitable and humanitarian organizations. UAE residents are also encouraged to sign up for the activity to support the packing of humanitarian supplies starting on Saturday 11th from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo City Dubai.

This collaboration comes off the back of Deliveroo’s long-term partnership with Emirates Red Crescent following their collaborations in 2020 for the Lebanese Crisis Relief Initiative and 2022 for the ‘One Hand for Pakistan’, and more recently the launch of Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign.

