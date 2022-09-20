The initiative is in line with Dubai’s strategic plan for waste management to reduce and completely divert waste from landfills by 2030

In partnership with Shredex, Deliveroo aims to develop a safe, environmentally conscious and socially responsible disposal process for used rider kits

Deliveroo has launched an initiative to introduce ‘responsible rider kit disposal’ to support their commitment to reducing waste in landfills. The award-winning delivery service has partnered with UAE-based, licensed recycler, Shredex to implement a green solution which is both eco-friendly and socially responsible. By leveraging Shredex’s state-of-the-art technology, Deliveroo’s initiative is in line with Dubai’s strategic plan for waste management to reduce and completely divert waste from landfill by 2030.

The newly launched recycling initiative by Deliveroo in partnership with Shredex will guarantee that used rider kits are responsibly disposed of to eliminate the potential spread of any underlying health concerns. The initiative also aims to ensure that used kits are not exploited for misrepresentation of the brand in activities that do not align with its values.

The ‘responsible rider kit disposal’ initiative comes at the back of Deliveroo looking to gain further visibility on the after-life of used rider kits. Ensuring used rider kits do not damage the environment through improper waste disposal, quarterly collections and disposals have been scheduled with Shredex. The by-products of Deliveroo’s used rider kits will be repurposed into sustainable reusable materials. Upon collection, the items will be segregated into the categories of recyclable plastic and fabric waste which will be combusted. Certain by-products will also be used as resources to turn metals into ingots, textiles and leather into cushion fillers or refuse derived fuel (RDF) materials, and rubber will be used as resins for asphalts for both road works and building new tyres.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Head of Operations at Deliveroo said, “Our plan to recycle used rider kits has been in the pipeline for a while with strong efforts to bring not just any solution but one that is sustainable. We’re proud to be launching our initiative in partnership with Shredex, a credible partner, to extend the most eco-friendly solution to used rider kits. Deliveroo has and will continue to contribute to the global sustainability movement that the UAE is championing.”

Anis El Solh, Managing Director of Shredex said, “We are honoured to be partnering with Deliveroo and helping them take another step towards a greener UAE. Partnerships like these that allow us to make a noteworthy difference, fuel our drive to continue our efforts in helping Dubai achieve its goal for waste management to reduce and completely divert waste from landfills by 2030.”

Deliveroo’s initiative to responsibly dispose of used rider kits will support the UAE’s vision to divert waste from landfills and build a sustainable environment for the residents of the nation.

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 180,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 180,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.