Deliveroo has partnered with leading brands such as Life Care Pharmacy, Pharmazone Oxygen, Results, Inglot, Mobile 2000, Telefonati, Petzone, Kaifan Optics, and more

New gifting functionality makes it easier to send and receive gifts, perfect for special occasions.

Kuwait: Deliveroo Kuwait launched ‘Deliveroo Shopping’, a new online retail offer which will bring consumers a world of retail options on-demand, alongside its existing restaurant food and grocery offering. This expansion comes in response to a notable surge in demand for non-food items on the platform. Globally, Beauty and personal care products, for instance, have seen 320,000 monthly searches, while searches for consumer electronics have increased by 59% year-over-year.

‘Deliveroo Shopping’ marks a major milestone in Deliveroo’s growth strategy and seamlessly aligns with the company’s commitment to fulfilling consumers' evolving needs. In addition to the unparalleled convenience of ordering from their favourite restaurants and grocery partners, customers can now indulge in a curated selection of retail options spanning Health & Pharmacy, Flowers, Electronics, Pet, Baby & Child, Toys & Games, Home & Kitchen, Toiletries, Stationery, Party, and Gifts.

Proudly collaborating with renowned retail partners, Deliveroo Kuwait now offers customers the opportunity to shop from a variety of local and international brands. In the health and pharmacy category, Deliveroo customers can shop for everything from gym to health essentials at Life Care Pharmacy, Pharmazone, and Oxygen. In the electronics category, customers can enjoy shopping at some of the largest phone and digital products companies in the country, including Mobile 2000 and Telefonati. In the Toiletries category, customers can snag their favourite beauty products at Inglot, Al Nasaeem, Kefan Optics, and The Face Shop. From the flowers category, customers can also enjoy ordering beautiful arrangements from local flower shops like Italian Flowers, Pooji Flowers, and Holland Gifts. Finally, families and friends can shop for their little ones at Sniggles and Mama’s First and also spoil their fur babies with treats from Pet Zone and Smart Pet.

Deliveroo is also rolling out a new gifting functionality in the app wherein consumers can select and mark an item as a ‘gift’ at checkout; they can then send receivers a trackable link to their order with an animated greeting card — perfect for sending flowers or surprising a loved one with something special.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, said: "Deliveroo Shopping marks a pivotal milestone for Deliveroo, and is a product of extensive research that has pinpointed a demand for seamless, on-demand delivery across specialised non-food domains. With the launch of our latest shopping feature, Deliveroo is poised to revolutionise the online shopping landscape, enabling customers to shop for last-minute toys, toiletries, home & kitchen, gift categories, and more with the same effortless convenience they have come to expect during meal times.”

All retail partners and products are conveniently housed under the ‘Shopping’ section of the app, offering a one-stop shop for users.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.