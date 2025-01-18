Kuwait: Deliveroo announced its sponsorship of Kuwait's largest-ever shopping festival, Ya Hala. Organized under the guidance of the Supreme Committee for National Celebrations, this 70-day event is designed to engage local and Gulf visitors with exclusive promotions, exciting raffles, and unforgettable experiences.

Throughout the festival, Deliveroo will actively engage with participating partners by promoting exclusive offers and facilitating Ya Hala’s coupon distribution program through its platform. For every 10 Kuwaiti Dinars spent with participating businesses, customers will receive a coupon to enter one of ten weekly raffles, enhancing their shopping experience with the potential for incredible rewards.

“Deliveroo’s participation in Ya Hala Festival is a testament to our dedication to connecting people with the best food, retail, and entertainment experiences,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “We’re excited to be part of this national celebration and to work closely with our partners to create memorable moments for festival-goers, and are proud to contribute to Kuwait’s economic and cultural growth while delivering joy and convenience to our customers.”

Deliveroo’s involvement in Ya Hala goes beyond a sponsorship, and is a celebration of its long-standing partnership with the Kuwaiti community. Deliveroo invites all festival-goers to explore the culinary delights, exclusive offers, and entertainment that Ya Hala Festival brings.

Ya Hala Shopping Festival is a national initiative encompassing economic, commercial, cultural and entertainment activities. The festival aims to promote Kuwait as a destination for Entertainment, Tourism and Commerce while stimulating the local economy. It encourages domestic tourism and seeks to attract Gulf visitors and residents to participate in the festival.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.