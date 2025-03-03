Kuwait – Deliveroo is proud to support Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) as a sponsor of Gulf Unified Traffic Week under the slogan ‘Driving without a Phone’ for the year 2025, reinforcing its commitment to road safety and responsible driving. Through this partnership, Deliveroo is actively sponsoring awareness campaigns and key events aimed at reducing road accidents and promoting safer driving habits. This initiative highlights Deliveroo’s dedication to the well-being of its riders, drivers, and the wider community, while aligning with national efforts to enhance traffic awareness and safety across the country.

The Gulf Unified Traffic Week event encompasses a variety of events aimed at increasing public awareness about safe driving habits, reducing road accidents, and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Among the events that Deliveroo is sponsoring is the Kuwait Towers exhibition, an event attended by a big number of visitors, in addition to sponsoring other workshops and events further demonstrating its active role in supporting educational initiatives on road safety.

“As a company that deeply values the safety and well-being of our riders and the communities we serve, we are honored to partner with the Ministry of Interior in these critical road safety initiatives. By working together, we can raise awareness, encourage responsible driving, and contribute to making Kuwait’s roads safer for everyone,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar.

Deliveroo remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with government entities and contributing positively to society through ongoing safety initiatives and awareness programs. This partnership with the MOI marks an important step in Deliveroo’s broader efforts to enhance road safety culture in Kuwait.

