This Ramadan, Deliveroo is collaborating with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, to support the Food ATM initiative, a program enabled by the authority and launched by Ayesha Khan. As part of Deliveroo’s ongoing Full Life campaign, designed to tackle food insecurity, the collaboration aims to offer a convenient way for customers to give back to the community during the holy month.

Through a dedicated page on the app, Deliveroo is offering a simple and convenient way for users to donate meals to those in need. To maximise the impact of the initiative, Deliveroo will match the meal donations made through the app, amplifying the support to those in need across Abu Dhabi.

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East, said “At Deliveroo, through our ongoing Full Life campaign, we are committed to supporting the communities we serve, and Ramadan is a time to come together and give back. Our partnership with Ma’an allows us to offer our customers a convenient way to contribute to a meaningful cause in Abu Dhabi.”

As Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an encourages the community to participate in the spirit of Ramadan by supporting blue-collar workers, driving positive social impact and cultivating a culture of giving among Abu Dhabi community members.

Amna AlZaabi, Contribution Management Division Director - Fundraising Department at

the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said “This partnership with Deliveroo embodies the true spirit of social responsibility, as it brings together the efforts of the private sector and the wider community to address the social priority of food insecurity during the holy month of Ramadan. This partnership provides a platform for the community to directly contribute to those in need, allowing community members to give back and play an active role in supporting one another. This initiative reflects the Authority of Social Contribution –Ma’an’s commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s social fabric and fostering a sense of shared responsibility. We will continue to consolidate our efforts in driving community engagement through participation and collaboration, in honour of the ‘Year of Community’ 2025.”

The dedicated donation page is available throughout Ramadan, accessible to customers across the UAE. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps provide meals to those in need, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the holy month.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.