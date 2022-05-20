Deliverect participates at the state’s largest hospitality expo, Horeca Kuwait, as an exhibitor, helping industry decision makers enhance their digital transformation journey and supporting the industry with innovative solutions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies digital orders for more than 25,000 locations across 40 markets announces its participation at Horeca Kuwait 2022, the seventh edition of the country’s biggest food and beverage, and hospitality trade fair.

Taking place between the 23rd to the 25th of May at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kuwait City, Deliverect will be on-ground, networking and leading conversations with key decision makers and educating expo visitors about the benefits of its unique solutions.

The brand’s presence in Kuwait follows its participation in multiple, important F&B and hospitality events across the region. With the determination to empower restaurants to thrive and have competitive edge, Deliverect further invests in the region through its partnerships, collaborations, and events participation.

“Although COVID-19 accelerated the need for online ordering, this was a transition that was already taking place and will continue for years to come. Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed a change in consumer behaviour and in the increased demand for delivery. According to a recent survey that Deliverect conducted, consumers today have a pro-sustainability mind-set and prioritise ordering from a restaurant that uses sustainable materials while having the necessary precautions in place to reduce food waste,” said Naji Haddad, Middle East General Manager at Deliverect

“We’ve seen the industry trying to change their approach and be inventive to meet the changing consumer demands. Deliverect is here to help them, not only make it through this transition, but also to thrive and excel beyond that point. We are empowering industry players to focus on what truly matters for their business – great food and exceptional customer experience.”

Deliverect has a host of unique products that truly help industry players have a competitive edge. It is redefining omni-channel restaurant management around the world with its innovative all-in-one solutions that handles everything from online order flows to business development.

