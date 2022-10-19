Saudi Arabia — Deliverect, a global SaaS company that simplifies online order management for more than 25,000+ establishments across 60 markets announces its partnership with The Chefz, a Saudi based platform that connects targets and connects elite and high quality food providers with high end customers, to help restaurants increase revenue by opening more sales channels.

Deliverect has partnered with The Chefz to build a reliable two-way integration that enables restaurants to manage their online orders from a single platform with ease. The connection between The Chefz and the restaurant's in-house order management system is established through Deliverect.

Therefore, orders placed online through The Chefz are directly integrated to the restaurant’s POS. This means that restaurant owners can get a complete overview of all orders on one device. Deliverect also sends automatic order status updates to The Chefz to keep them in the loop. Thanks to this two-way integration, restaurant owners can also sync and manage their menus on The Chefz directly from the inhouse POS.

Naji Haddad, Middle East General Manager, Deliverect: “It has always been our mission to empower restaurants to thrive and excel by increasing their revenue stream, improving their operational efficiency and staff productivity while boosting customer satisfaction. Our partnership with The Chefz reinforces our commitment to support the F&B industry in KSA. This integration will further address the gap between delivery platforms and POS systems and eliminate the need for restaurant staff to manually re-enter online order receipts, therefore, saving time and eliminating errors.

Abdulrahman Almarshad Co-founder and VP, The Chefz: The collaboration between two strong and unique platforms like Deliverect and The Chefz brings countless opportunities to the market. With a wealth of knowledge and experience on both ends, restaurants can increase their sales and be confident that their customers will have a smooth food ordering journey,

This integration will be available to all The Chefz customers as of today. For more information, please visit this link.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, allowing 25,000+ establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 60 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Burger King, Eat Pickl, Pizza Express, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com.