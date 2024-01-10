Privileged Access Management leader accelerates Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities on the Delinea Platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has acquired Authomize, an innovator in the detection and elimination of identity-based threats across the cloud. The continuous discovery and visibility capabilities of Authomize, married with Delinea’s industry-leading SaaS solutions for PAM, will extend the Delinea Platform’s reach for comprehensive privileged controls in the cloud while expanding its role to provide a strong defense against identity-based attacks such as account takeovers, insider threats, and lateral movement. CIEM and ITDR capabilities will be delivered through the cloud-native Delinea Platform, adding depth to its execution of the company’s vision to extend PAM across the modern enterprise.

Osterman research indicates that 80% of enterprises now use multiple clouds, while 76% lack complete visibility into access policies and applications across multiple clouds, increasing the threat landscape. CIEM extends controls to SaaS applications and public cloud infrastructure to minimize the risk of overprivileged cloud identities. A June 2022 report by the Identity Defined Security Alliance revealed that 84% of organizations experienced an identity-related breach over the previous year, with 96% stating they could have prevented or minimized the breach by implementing identity-focused outcomes. ITDR works across all identities to detect threats and mitigate risk with better visibility and remediation.

“The combination of Delinea and Authomize gives customers the power to detect and mitigate active identity threats across SaaS applications, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “The extension of human and non-human identities beyond the traditional firewall requires continuous visibility into all SaaS applications, their connections to each other, and across hybrid environments. I'm very excited to bring the Authomize team into Delinea, which greatly extends the reach and expands the role of the Delinea Platform to help organizations of all sizes reduce identity-related risk.“

Broaden least privilege in the cloud, detect threats and reduce risks for all identities

Authomize CIEM empowers enterprises to extend least privilege controls into their cloud environments by continuously monitoring access privileges, usage changes, and connections between cloud services, SaaS applications, and IAM solutions. Adding Authomize ITDR will increase protection against threats across all identities by detecting abuse and responding to attacks.

On the Delinea Platform, the enhanced capabilities will identify and address issues such as stale accounts, over-privileged identities, and privilege escalation paths, significantly bolstering cloud security by proactively detecting and mitigating threats while maintaining operational continuity. This approach will most effectively safeguard assets and data while reducing risk, all without introducing complexity.

“This marks an exciting milestone in our mission to greatly enhance identification and mitigation of identity-based risks,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “Our joint technologies will harness continuous monitoring and deliver adaptive and broad privilege controls, all within a consolidated cloud-native platform, ensuring awareness and response to protect identities and data.”

Integrating ITDR and CIEM capabilities will extend the Delinea Platform’s ability to address modern PAM requirements as well as emerging use cases, including:

Increase visibility of privilege across multi-cloud environments with the continuous discovery of all privileged access



Continuously monitor and protect all identities to detect threats and automatically mitigate risks in any application or service



Streamline and accelerate security and compliance audits with automated User Access Reviews (UAR) and out-of-the-box policies



“Joining Delinea is a thrilling continuation of our journey of innovation and Authomize’s commitment to detect and eliminate identity-based risks across the cloud,” said Authomize CEO Dotan Bar Noy.

“Together, we will greatly expand and enhance privilege security across the enterprise, addressing the rising identity threats across the industry,” added Authomize CTO Gal Diskin.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization’s most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. 2024. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Delinea

Tel: +971 55 450 6073

Email: ian@procre8.biz