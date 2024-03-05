Dubai: Deira International School (DIS), an internationally accredited school owned and operated by Al Futtaim Education Foundation, organised an exclusive educational trip for year six students to the BYD showroom in Festival City, Dubai. This tour comes as part of the goal to educate young minds on sustainable automotive technologies.

BYD, one of the automotive brands distributed by Al Futtaim Group, operates in line with its aim to cater to a new generation of upcoming electric vehicle buyers.

Greener future

During the visit, Martin Hansson, Learning and Development Manager at Al-Futtaim Automotive, and Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of Government Relations and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared insights on the environmental benefits of electric vehicles (EV). They further highlighted the key role of BYD’s cutting-edge technologies in steering the world towards a greener future.

In addition, Hansson highlighted the potential of innovative technologies in ensuring a sustainable planet and added, “BYD is not just about cars; it is also about the global ambition to ensure a cleaner planet. Imagine a car that can charge as quickly as your phone and take you further with every charge. That is what BYD is making possible today.”

AlRaeesi said: “Our mission goes beyond delivering cars. It is about creating a world where clean air and quiet streets are a reality for everyone. BYD’s electric vehicles are key pieces of this puzzle, which can substantially contribute towards reducing pollution levels that threaten our planet’s existence.”

Reducing emissions

During the tour, students got the opportunity to closely observe the all-electric models of BYD including BYD HAN, BYD ATTO 3, and BYD SEAL, which have been designed to ensure efficiency and performance, and reduce environmental impact. Students also learnt the role of these vehicle models in supporting the global fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch of BYD, the world’s top-selling brand of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Technologies (PHEVs), in the UAE and Saudi Arabia by Al Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, demonstrates the Group’s commitment to fostering eco-friendly transportation solutions across the region.

The recent educational trip to the BYD showroom provided students of Deira International School with the opportunity to better understand upcoming innovations in sustainable mobility and the future of the transportation sector. It further inspired them to be proponents of sustainability and environmental stewardship in their communities and beyond.

About Deira International School:

Deira International School (DIS) is a prominent British school in Dubai offering high-quality education from the Foundation Stage to Post-16. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on holistic development, DIS provides a nurturing environment that empowers students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. For more information, visit https://www.disdubai.ae/

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

