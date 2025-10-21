Dubai, UAE – Defender has repurposed its 200-metre-long Sheikh Zayed Road advertising hoarding, giving it a second life as thousands of recycled bags that are now available to the community. Rather than letting the material go to landfill, the PVC has been used to make durable and practical bags that are being sold to raise funds in support of Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination.

The proceeds will directly contribute to education and inclusion programmes designed to empower the young people of determination, providing them with opportunities for learning, skills development and integration into society. By transforming a traditional piece of outdoor advertising into a meaningful initiative, the project not only reduces waste and extends the lifecycle of materials but also delivers a tangible positive social impact that benefits some of the most vulnerable groups in the community.

Advertising hoardings, often made from non-biodegradable PVC, can amount to thousands of kilograms of plastic waste each year. Rather than allow this to end up in landfill, Defender has repurposed it to create more than 1,000 high-quality backpack and insulated cooler bags, fully funding the production process. Students from Al Noor participated in the making of the bags – designed and produced in partnership with Jasani Bags – which will be sold to raise vital funds for education, skills training and inclusion programmes.

This initiative not only diverts significant amounts of PVC from the environment, but also generates a charitable contribution for Al Noor, helping sustain its mission to empower more than 200 students, aged from four to 35, across Dubai’s People of Determination community. The organisation is expanding its reach to adults with special needs and is opening its Assistive Technology Unit to benefit the wider community.

Paula Gharizi, Brand Director JLR MENA, said: “Defender has a proud history of supporting communities around the world, and that continues to guide us today. Every step we take is rooted in our mission to create a better future and deliver meaningful outcomes for society. This initiative brings that mission to life, giving our advertising a second life, diverting waste from landfill and transforming it into something that funds education and opportunities for People of Determination.”

Defender’s sustainability roadmap is centred on doing more with less, designing smarter, producing responsibly and ensuring materials are repurposed wherever possible. This initiative is part of a broader approach to repurposing our advertising materials across the region, ensuring they are given a meaningful second life rather than ending up as waste. While this specific project showcases the transformation of one of our largest hoardings, we are exploring ways to extend the concept to future campaigns so more materials can be recycled and redirected to support community causes.

By turning a single advertising hoarding into hundreds of recycled products, Defender is showing how purpose and progress can go hand in hand, reducing environmental impact, empowering our communities and building a legacy of resilience.

About Defender

Defender embraces the impossible. Each member of the Defender family is purposefully designed, highly desirable and seriously durable. A modern-day hero that respects the past but at the same time anticipates the future.

Available in 90, 110 and 130 body styles, with up to eight seats, each has a charisma of its own.

As part of our vision of modern luxury by design, Defender 110 is available as an electric hybrid.

Defender Hard Top means business, with 90 and 110 body styles for professional capability.

The tough luxury Defender OCTA is the master of extreme performance – taking performance and capability to another level on and off-road.

A beacon of liberty that can trace its roots back to the first Land Rover in 1948, Defender is a brand that supports humanitarian and conservation work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Tusk Trust.

The Defender brand is underpinned by Land Rover – a mark of trust built on more than 75 years of expertise in technology and world-leading off-road capability.

Defender is designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 121 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar.

Important notice

JLR is constantly seeking ways to improve the specification, design and production of its vehicles, parts and accessories and alterations take place continually. Whilst every effort is made to produce up-to-date literature, this document should not be regarded as an infallible guide to current specifications or availability, nor does it constitute an offer for the sale of any particular vehicle, part or accessory. All figures are manufacturer’s estimates.

