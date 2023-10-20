Dubai, UAE – GITEX, the premier technology event, witnessed the official launch of Rdock, a groundbreaking platform set to revolutionize the shipbuilding and repair industry in the MENA region and beyond.

Mr. Shaik Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Rdock, expressed his optimism during the launch: "The maritime industry is ripe for a digital transformation. Rdock's introduction at GITEX marks the dawn of a new era where technology meets tradition. We're not just enhancing the way shipbuilding and repairs are done; we're reshaping the very fabric of the industry for a brighter and more efficient future."

From a technological perspective, Dr. Abdenour Haddou, the CTO of DeepMinds™ emphasised the platform's robust capabilities: "Rdock is built on state-of-the-art tech infrastructure. We've combined the best of AI, IoT, and cloud computing to offer a seamless experience to our users. Every tool, every feature is crafted with the user's convenience in mind, ensuring efficient shipbuilding and repair processes."

In addition to the core team of Rdock, industry leaders also showed their support. Amine Staali , CEO of DeepMinds™, commended the initiative, stating, "Having seen numerous tech platforms, Rdock stands out. It not only caters to an industry's needs but goes a step further in anticipating future challenges and offering solutions. DeepMinds™ is excited about the potential collaborations and the transformative impact Rdock will have on the maritime sector."

With its official unveiling at GITEX, Rdock is set to embark on a journey to set new benchmarks in the shipbuilding and repair industry, leveraging digital tools and expertise to create unparalleled value for stakeholders across the MENA region and beyond.

For more information on Rdock, visit Rdock.co

About Rdock:

Rdock is a digital platform aimed at enhancing the shipbuilding and repair processes by integrating cutting-edge technology solutions. With its launch at GITEX, Rdock is poised to become a leader in the maritime tech sector, serving the MENA region and beyond.