United Arab Emirates: Coinmarketpedia, the world’s first decentralized crypto and blockchain educational platform based in Dubai, today announces its successful pre-seed fundraising round of $2 million, accomplished within four months of operation.

Coinmarketpedia disclosed its plans to leverage the funds to expand its global footprint and achieve key internal goals. In detail, the funds will be aimed at continuously enhancing features, allowing for investments in ecosystem partnerships, onboarding new industry experts, and, most importantly, facilitating the development of its platform globally.

Shameer Thaha, Chief Futurist of Coinmarketpedia, comments, “The funds will not only further enable growth, but it will allow us to expand on marketing and PR activities across multiple channels and build partnerships with schools, institutes, and universities. The Coinmarketpedia team is building a revolutionary platform that will unify all expert efforts in sharing their crypto and blockchain expertise with enthusiasts, developers, investors, and traders, and that will be a hub for all crypto and blockchain professionals of the industry.”

The unique and ingenious digital hub officially launched in the UAE in February 2022 with the mission of further equipping crypto and blockchain enthusiasts and investors with trading and cryptocurrency knowledge, as the company believes in a decentralized world where every individual can achieve an equal economic opportunity through simple education and knowledge sharing. The platform's launch was made exclusively available to users on an ‘invite-only basis’; further access to the public was then officially implemented in April 2022.

To date, the educational hub has onboarded well over 70 instructors and offers an entire library of more than 160 on-demand courses available with the simple click of a button, and it has launched its latest instructor dashboard with advanced analytical features. The platform aims to extend its offering and branch out to host several additional features to go live throughout this year, including developing a professional academic section as well as a blockchain-based certificate verification that will bring trust and credibility to the certifications that students gain.

Coinmarketpedia brings immense value to the blockchain sector, with mounts of misleading information paired with an unregulated crypto education. This platform is set to influence and enhance the decentralized financial experience, which is vital to one’s digital success and financial freedom.

About Coinmarketpedia:

Coinmarketpedia was founded in 2019 with an audacious goal of democratizing the knowledge of blockchain and demystifying it for the general public. The team constituted by professional crypto traders and blockchain experts has been working on the development of the product since mid 2019 in conjunction with some of the top traders and experts in the field.

