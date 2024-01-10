Dubai, UAE – Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA (DCV MENA) has delivered the region’s first Mercedes-Benz eEconic collection truck to BEEAH Group, the Middle East’s sustainability and digitalisation pioneer, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the BEEAH Headquarters in Sharjah. The official handover of the eEconic was completed by Emirates Motor Company Commercial Vehicles (EMC CV), DCV MENA’s authorized General Distributor in Abu Dhabi

As a zero-emission vehicle specifically designed for urban waste management, the eEconic will be added to BEEAH’s fleet of over 2,000 waste collection vehicles, offering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and environmental performance. The addition of the vehicle underscores BEEAH’s commitment to decarbonising its growing fleet operations in the UAE, Egypt and KSA; while aligning with the organization’s ambitions to achieve net-zero emissions across its range of operations by 2040.

The delivery of the eEconic is part of a larger collaboration between DCV MENA and BEEAH, which will leverage the strengths and expertise of both organisations to create innovative solutions that will benefit societies and the environment alike.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with BEEAH," said Kay-Wolf Ahlden, President & CEO, DCV MENA FZE. "This MoU represents our unwavering commitment to drive innovation, foster environmental responsibility, and shape the future of mobility. By combining our expertise in commercial vehicles with BEEAH's visionary approach to waste management and sustainable solutions, we are confident in our ability to create a greener, smarter, and more efficient tomorrow."

Bilal Al Ribi, General Manager, EMC CV said: “We are delighted to hand over the first Mercedes-Benz eEconic in the region to BEEAH, marking a significant milestone in our partnership. We would like to thank BEEAH for their trust and partnership, and we look forward to working together to create innovative solutions that will benefit our customers and the environment alike.”

The eEconic's advanced features, including the DirectVision cab with panoramic glazing and safety assistance systems, prioritize the safety of its drivers and the community, enabling BEEAH to further enhance its services as it scales operations.

"We are excited to partner with Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA and receive the first Mercedes-Benz eEconic collection truck in the MENA region," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH. "This addition to BEEAH’s fleet perfectly aligns with our objective of shaping zero-waste societies through an advanced, digitally enabled fleet. The eEconic's zero-emission drive and advanced safety features will enable us to further enhance our sustainable waste management solutions. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA and Emirates Motor Company to explore more ways to reduce our transport-related emissions and contribute to the UAE’s sustainability targets."

About Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA

Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE (DCV MENA) is one out of 6 Regional Centers worldwide located in Dubai and responsible for all Commercial Vehicles related activities of Daimler Truck in the Middle East and North Africa. The entity is responsible for the group's full commercial vehicles portfolio in the region for the brands of Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses– from the FUSO Canter range to the heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz Actros truck. The Regional Center manages Sales and Customer Services & Parts activities for the brands FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Setra in the following markets: Afghanistan, Algeria (Fuso only), Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Sultanate of Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen.

About Emirates Motor Company Commercial Vehicles

Emirates Motor Company – Commercial Vehicle division (EMC CV) is a member of the esteemed Al Fahim group and has been the authorized distributor of Daimler Truck and Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi since 2015. Over the years, EMC CV has achieved significant market share in the commercial vehicles segments in Abu Dhabi, which is a testament to the organisation’s success and growth.

EMC CV’s association with Daimler Truck and Mercedes-Benz, both globally recognized brands, has helped the organization establish itself as a leader in the automotive industry in Abu Dhabi. EMC CV takes pride in delivering the best customer experience and providing top-quality products and services. As the organization continues to grow, it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and serving its customers with the utmost dedication.

About BEEAH Group

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate, and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @beeahgroup