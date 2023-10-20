Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 16 October at GITEX Global 2023. The alliance enables innovation in key areas such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing and brings together both organisations’ capabilities and resources to enhance the tourist and cultural experience in Abu Dhabi.

This engagement with Microsoft aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi’s objectives to drive digital transformation within the organisation, redefining the landscape of the culture and tourism industry in the emirate to positively impact visitors and residents. Activities under the MoU will also drive growth, foster innovation and enhance knowledge among DCT Abu Dhabi employees.

The MoU spans across the optimisation, automation, and modernisation of IT and security infrastructure and will be enabled by Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure and cutting-edge security. The combination of the Microsoft Azure Intelligent Data Platform and Azure OpenAI Service will significantly improve operational insights, and the use of AI-powered Microsoft 365 tools will streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and elevate the overall service quality provided by DCT Abu Dhabi.

HE Adnan Al Awadi, Support Services Executive Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence through digital transformation as together we shape the future of work. In line with UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, these efforts will contribute to elevating Abu Dhabi’s tourism and culture offerings and help meet the diverse needs of millions of tourists who visit from around the world each year. We are embarking on a journey to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem that connects and streamlines our network.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to create new and engaging experiences for visitors who want to discover the rich culture and heritage of Abu Dhabi. We look forward to working together on bringing the latest technologies and skills to the tourism industry.”

One of the primary pillars of the MoU is focused on skills development and readiness. DCT Abu Dhabi and Microsoft share a commitment to fostering cross-learning opportunities, enabling stakeholders to acquire crucial technical skills and domain knowledge in generative AI. In a bid to revolutionise DCT Abu Dhabi’s innovation lifecycle, the MoU outlines plans to leverage Microsoft's wealth of expertise across many facets - from ideation and qualification to incubation, development and deployment.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the Emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the Emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae

