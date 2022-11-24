Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) has announced its participation at the 9th edition of the Middle East Business Aviation (MEBAA) show starting December 6-8, 2022 – the first major industry event since COVID-19. Visitors can meet the DCAF team at its newly refurbished stand # 1075.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim said: “We are excited to be present in what is undoubtedly the region’s premier business and private aviation event. MEBAA offers us a good platform to showcase our facility's unique offerings and we look forward to reconnecting with our partners and industry peers.”

On the opening day, DCAF’s Managing Director Mr. Holger Ostheimer will provide his insights on new business models and strategies paving the way for business aviation at the first ever BizAv Talk conference.

Mr. Ostheimer, said: “I am looking forward to speaking at the first-ever BizAv Talks conference, which is launching at this year’s MEBAA. As demand for private jets increases and customer behaviour develops it is imperative for business aviation stakeholders to re-look at traditional business models and evaluate methods, product offerings and value-added services to offer a compelling experience to their customers. I look forward to sharing more insights on the industry’s outlook and new business models and financial planning required to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.”

-

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700sqm and 7,500sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000sqm and apron area to 13,000sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage, to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

-

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

