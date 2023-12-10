Gearing up for a blockbuster Season 2 following the big success in Season 1 which established the league as 2nd most watched T20 cricket league attracting 367 million viewers from India and around the world. Following a deep distribution strategy, ZEE Entertainment will broadcast the league across its 10 linear channels

Dubai: The DP World International League T20 and the tournament’s broadcast partner ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., the leading Indian media & entertainment powerhouse have unveiled the highly anticipated marketing campaign for DP World ILT20’s Season 2.

This season, the marketing campaign is being led by one of the world’s top cricketer David Warner along with Indian super star Harbhajan Singh. Warner is set to make his DP World ILT20 debut in Season 2, the southpaw will appear for the Dubai Capitals.

Through the league’s global stature and the participation of marquee T20 cricketing talent; viewers will witness the players push their limits to emerge victorious, leaving ‘no stone unturned’ as they embark upon one of the toughest cricket leagues.

Positioned as the biggest challenge for the cricketers at the start of new year 2024, the campaign “Koi Kasar Nahi Chhodenge” underscores their preparation, competitiveness, and commitment to the fans.

The league features a roster of the most talented and celebrated international T20 cricketers. The 34-match tournament will be played at the three iconic cricketing destinations – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Harbhajan, meanwhile, has been signed as the DP World ILT20 Season 2 Ambassador. Harbhajan will be part of tournament’s star-studded commentary panel and will also work with the league on a series of exciting events and campaigns in the leadup as well as during the month-long Season 2.

DP World ILT20 CEO David White: “We are delighted to have David Warner and Harbhajan Singh in our Season 2 ad film. Warner is a fantastic cricketer and his passion for the game is well regarded around the world. Harbhajan is another great of the game, like Warner, Harbhajan has also made a big mark as a cricketer, commentator and an entertainer.

“The two have done an incredible job in the ad film and I am sure that the ad film will leave a mark on cricket fans not only in India but around the world. The DP World ILT20 Season 2 will be richly entertaining for the fans, our broadcast partners Zee Network have put in an incredible effort in taking the tournament live around the world. We cannot wait for the action to begin on Friday, 19 January.”

David Warner: “As I gear up for my debut in one of the world's most competitive T20 leagues, it's truly an honour to be the face of this season’s marketing campaign. This campaign distinctly captures the league’s unparalleled stature and the exciting live cricketing contest viewers will enjoy over the 34 matches. It underscores the individual effort required at the world stage, with each cricketer giving their ultimate best.

“I am certain that the players will leave no stone unturned in their preparations ahead of the second season, as they strive to emerge victorious in the upcoming edition of the prestigious DP World ILT20.”

President – Business, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Rahul Johri “We are delighted to have David Warner along with league’s ambassador and commentator Harbhajan Singh to kick off DP World ILT20 Season 2 marketing campaign. The upcoming season will truly standout as one of the most significant T20 challenges and promises to offer thrilling action for cricket enthusiasts in India and around the world.

“With both David Warner and Harbhajan Singh seen in distinctive new avatars, the campaign film accentuates the fiercely competitive nature of DP World ILT20. At ZEE, through both linear television and streaming platform ZEE5, we aim to bring the excitement of the game to audiences like never before.”

Some of the world’s most prominent cricket stars are slated to play in the Season 2, including David Warner, Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Willey, Sunil Narine, Shadab Khan, Andre Russell, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes and Martin Guptill.

Following the opener in Sharjah between Sharjah Warriors and the defending champions Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals will play MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday 20 January. Last year’s runner-up Desert Vipers will open their campaign against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday at the DIS.

Cricket fans can watch the DP World ILT20 Season 2 on Zee’s most widely distributed and viewed 10 linear TV channels: &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD and Zee Zest HD and on one of India’s leading OTT platforms - ZEE5.

