Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Dassault Aviation will display its new Falcon 6X extra wide body aircraft at the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Air Show in Dubai, which opens December 10.

The aircraft received FAA and EASA certification in late 2023 and was recently certified in India and Canada. The demonstrator that will be on display has traveled the globe since approval was completed, visiting 194 destinations in 49 countries, and accumulating nearly 1,000 hours in the air.

The 6X has performed with high reliability, allowing for an aggressive demonstration schedule, and won plaudits from customers for its comfortable, smooth ride, bright and quiet interior, and exceptional productivity. Examples of the 6X are now operating with customers in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

It’s cabin height of six feet, six inches and width of eight feet, six inches exceed the cross section of any purpose-built business jet, and its interior has won notable design awards. It can carry up to 16 passengers with an unprecedented level of comfort and fly distances up to 5,500 nautical miles, long enough to connect Dubai to Tokyo or Cape Town nonstop.

Flagship Falcon 8X also on display

A Falcon 8X ultra-long-range demonstrator will be also on display at the show this week. The aircraft flies 6,450 nautical miles nonstop, allowing flights from New York to Dubai or Dubai to Melbourne, Australia nonstop. The 8X also seats up to 16 and, like the 6X, offers exceptional efficiency and short field capability and an ultra-quiet cabin.

Both aircraft feature advanced digital (fly-by-wire) flight controls, derived from Dassault’s front line fighter jets, and the company’s latest flight deck technology, including the new-generation EASy IV flight deck and FalconEye Combined Vision system. FalconEye gives pilots a clear view of terrain in total darkness or low visibility.

Expanded factory service in the heart of the UAE

Last year, Dassault inaugurated one of its largest and most modern factory service centers at Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International Airport. The 163,000 square-foot facility, part of Dassault’s wholly owned ExecuJet MRO Services network, will provide expanded Falcon service opportunities throughout the Middle East and be able to accommodate the company’s largest business jets, including the new Falcon 10X ultra wide body ultra long range twin, currently in development.

In the past five years, Dassault has doubled the size of its global service network as part of a strategy aimed at making support available as close as possible to customers in all corners of the world. ExecuJet MRO in Dubai is one of 40 factory service centers worldwide. The network also includes an additional 20 authorized service centers and 15 spares distribution hubs.

ABOUT Dassault Aviation:

Dassault Aviation is a leading aerospace company with a presence in over 90 countries across six continents. Dassault designs and builds the family of Falcon business jets as well as the Rafale fighter jet. The company employs a workforce of over 12,000 and has production facilities in both France and the United States, and a worldwide service network. Since the rollout of the first Falcon 20 in 1963, over 2,650 Falcons have been delivered. The tri-jet and twin-engine lines offer outstanding efficiency and comfort, with ranges from 4,000 nm to 7,500nm. They include the new ultra-long range Falcon 10X, the proven Falcon 8X, the extra wide body Falcon 6X, and the versatile Falcon 900LX and 2000LXS.

For more information about Dassault Falcon business jets, visit: www.dassaultfalcon.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Dassault Aviation - Saint-Cloud, France

Vadim Feldzer, Head of Falcon Global Communications

vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

Dassault Falcon Jet - Teterboro Airport, USA

Andrew Ponzoni, Senior Manager, Communications

andrew.ponzoni@falconjet.com