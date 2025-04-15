Dubai UAE: WEEX crypto exchange, which has over 6 million customers globally, has announced that since it started serving the MENA region in January 2025, it has witnessed expansive growth especially in countries such as Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt has the highest number of users on WEEX crypto exchange making up 30 percent of their total MENA customer base, while Algeria follows at 17.3 percent, Iraq and Morocco making up 7-8 percent respectively.

Surprisingly Saudi Arabia customers are just 6.2 percent of their total MENA customer base. All numbers are founded on data up to March 31st, 2025.

While the number of customers still make up less than 1 percent of their total customer base, WEEX has showcased their commitment to the MENA region, launching their headquarters in the UAE as part of MENA expansion plans.

The Dubai headquarter currently houses 600 employees and is expected to add 50 more hires over the next two years.

Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX, stated, “We have witnessed impressive growth in our MENA customer base since we began offering our services in January 2025, this showcases the attraction that crypto has in the region especially in countries in North Africa, and the GCC. We will continue to expand our offering to support the MENA region while we seek to acquire regulatory licenses.”

He adds, “We believe that everyone should be able to access the crypto market, and that crypto will play a strong role in the economies of the future especially in the Middle East. We hope to serve our clients with the utmost security, transparency, and offering.”

WEEX already serves 6.2 million customers across 130+ countries. The crypto exchange has a daily trading volume of over $5 billion and supports more than 1,700 trading pairs. WEEX also boasts of a 1,000 BTC Protection Fund to protect users’ assets. In MENA the crypto exchange is offering Arabic language support through chatbot on their website, submitting a ticket on the website as well as through their telegram community.

Fred, MENA Regional Manager, WEEX, noted, “As traditional markets wrestle with inflation and uncertainty, crypto stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a glimpse into a more resilient, decentralized financial future.”

WEEX is currently participating and sponsoring TOKEN2049 Dubai event being held in Dubai UAE between April 30th and May 1st, 2025.

The Chainalysis 2024 crypto geography report noted that the MENA region has become the seventh largest crypto market globally. The biggest two countries being Turkey and Morocco, while the fastest growing countries were Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Saudi Arabia remained the fastest-growing crypto economy in the MENA region in 2024, growing by 154% year-over-year.

According to Statista, in Egypt, the number of users in the cryptocurrencies market is expected to reach 11.30m users by 2025. The user penetration rate is expected to be 9.72% in 2025.

About WEEX

Since its establishment in 2018, WEEX has quickly emerged as a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 6 million registered users and ranked in the top 5 on CoinMarketCap. The platform features more than 1,000 trading pairs and is recognized for its advanced, user-friendly interface and robust security measures. WEEX offers various trading options, including spot trading, futures, and copy trading.

In June 2024, WEEX expanded its ecosystem by introducing WXT, its native platform token. WXT is designed to provide ecosystem incentives and offer holders various benefits. Users can participate in airdrop events through WEEX's WE-Launch by committing WXT tokens, thereby earning additional platform rewards. Committed to delivering professional and innovative trading services worldwide, WEEX is your trusted partner in diverse and global crypto trading.