Dubai, UAE - World famous entrepreneur, international speaker, and global sales leader, Dariush Soudi, has announced his latest investment in the highly acclaimed Noble Veterinary Clinics, further solidifying his commitment to supporting thriving businesses in the UAE and expanding his diverse investment portfolio.

Awarded Gulf News "Entrepreneur of The Year," Dariush Soudi is celebrated for his dynamic approach to building successful brands and fostering entrepreneurial growth. With successful investments in sectors ranging from beauty and digital currency to aviation and high-profile events, Soudi’s latest venture into veterinary healthcare underscores his dedication to enhancing community well-being.

Dariush's family office recently acquired two Noble Veterinary Clinics, located in DIP and JLT. Established in 2006 under the leadership of Dr. Soheyl Simaei, Noble Veterinary Clinics have become one of the UAE’s most trusted veterinary care providers. With over 15 years of experience, the clinics are renowned for their commitment to exceptional care, treating pets ranging from dogs and cats to exotic animals with unparalleled professionalism.

“With our centralized marketing, recruitment, and training business, we feel we can add a lot of value to the businesses we are currently acquiring. We have noticed the value we are adding to these businesses by increasing their revenue, reducing their costs, and often improving the way their operations are run,” Dariush stated.

Soudi’s investment extends beyond veterinary care, aiming to acquire and manage clinics across various medical fields, including cosmetic clinics, beauty clinics, hair clinics, polyclinics, and more. “We are forming new partnerships in the UK and Germany to search for ideal businesses to get involved in,” Soudi added.

Beyond Investments: Dariush Soudi's Multifaceted Impact

Soudi’s diverse investment portfolio spans beauty, aviation, digital currency, and high-impact events like the Gladiator Summit. Scheduled for November 16, this event promises a full day of education, inspiration, and entertainment. It will feature 15 influential experts, millionaires, and billionaires who will share their success stories to help attendees achieve their goals in the shortest possible time.

The Gladiator Summit is ideal for professionals across various sectors including real estate, fitness, banking, entrepreneurship, SMEs, corporate executives, marketing, tech enthusiasts, healthcare providers, finance, education, and human resources.

Soudi’s passion for driving success also extends to his forthcoming book, set to release in September 2024, which is already predicted to become Amazon’s next best seller.

