A professional platform for Arabic content creation

Dubai, UAE: Seeking to elevate regional Arabic content, journalist, writer and poet Dareen Shubair launched the ‘Tanween’ platform, an independent, UAE-based company specialising in developing Arabic journalistic content.

The launch of the platform was accompanied by the onboarding of Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy (C&B), a leading, independent, UAE-based communication firm, as a first client. C&B’s portfolio covers the private and public sectors, with brands such as Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Land Department, Samsung MENA, wasl Asset Management Group, Azizi Developments, Property Finder, INFINITI, and Hyundai, among many others.

Dareen Shubair, CEO of Tanween, commented: “Establishing a platform for Arabic content aligns with the UAE’s creative journey and vision and highlights the importance of the language in achieving the goals of government entities and private companies. Launching Tanween came as a natural result of the urgent need for creative, non-traditional Arabic content that keeps pace with the changes witnessed in the world of journalism and media.”

Shubair added: “We live in a country that excels at shaping the future, and it is necessary to keep pace with its pioneering steps with content that would best reflect the nation’s exceptional and inspiring vision. We seek at Tanween to support customers and companies in developing their businesses and projects with the help of a professional team whose expertise ranges from developing strategies and action plans to providing creative and journalistic content to empower clients’ messaging and positioning creatively and innovatively.”

Shubair expressed her delight with the onboarding of C&B as Tanween’s first client, affirming that contracting with a leading agency of this calibre cements the platform’s potential.

Ahmad Itani, Founder and CEO of C&B, said: “In light of contemporary, accelerated technology, obtaining distinguished Arabic content characterised by creativity and innovation has become a real challenge, especially as it is the means through which we communicate our clients’ visions and plans; by effectively employing the Arabic language, we contribute to communicating their messages to the target groups and realising their strategic plans. Dareen is a creative thinker and writer, and our previous cooperation with her produced heightened Arabic content, which reflected positively on our relationships with our clients and the public. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Tanween.”

