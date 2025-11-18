London, United Kingdom;Dar Global, the London-listed international real estate developer, marked a milestone by ringing the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The ceremony celebrated the company’s transfer to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category, making Dar Global the first Saudi-born company – and the first from the wider Middle East – to complete such a transition on the LSE’s Main Market.

To mark the occasion, Dar Global also introduced its new global brand slogan, “Live All In.” The philosophy reflects the company’s commitment to delivering distinctive lifestyle experiences and investment opportunities for international clients. It signals boldness, ambition, and a focus on long-term value across global markets.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented from the LSE: "Today is a momentous occasion, symbolizing both our deep commitment to global capital markets and the audacious spirit that defines Dar Global. London’s sophisticated capital markets offer unparalleled visibility, credibility, and adherence to international governance standards. As we mark these achievements, we also proudly launch 'Live All In' – a philosophy that encapsulates our unwavering dedication to excellence and our unique approach to creating unparalleled lifestyle experiences and investment pathways across the globe. With Dar Global, you are global, you are our greatest ambassador, and your future is secure; and when these three come together, the result is simple: happiness. This is what ‘Live All In’ stands for."

Dar Global continues to expand its footprint, with its Gross Development Value (GDV) rising to US$19 billion, supported by joint development agreements and strategic land acquisitions in Riyadh and Jeddah. The company has built partnerships with more than ten world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations provide investors access to distinctive projects in key global cities.

Enhancing its growth strategy, Dar Global is expanding into financial services and asset management through a newly established investment arm offering international investors structured access to its development pipeline. By pairing real estate expertise with regulated investment capabilities, the company is creating a platform that connects global capital with high-growth opportunities across Saudi Arabia and leading international markets.

As the first Saudi company listed on the LSE Main Market, Dar Global links international investors with the Kingdom’s evolving real estate sector, where Vision 2030 and upcoming foreign ownership reforms are set to attract growing global participation. Dar Global’s portfolio offers first-movers the opportunity to be part of a major new chapter in global real estate.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

