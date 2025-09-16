Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has announced the acquisition of a prime 28,800 sqm plot within one of Jeddah’s most forward-thinking masterplans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On this site, Dar Global will develop a mixed-use project featuring premium residences, serviced apartments, retail, and offices, in what will be a key addition to Jeddah’s ongoing transformation.

The project supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the country’s evolving urban landscape with internationally benchmarked design and architecture - enhancing Jeddah’s appeal as a destination for investment, business, and modern living.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dar Global CEO, Ziad El Chaar, said: “As a company whose roots are in Saudi Arabia and now stands at the heart of international luxury development, this acquisition represents more than just the first steps of a new project development. Indeed, it reinforces our commitment to the country’s bold future. By bringing together Saudi expertise in design and development with global standards of delivery, we aim to create a landmark destination in the heart of Jeddah.”

Strategically located near Jeddah’s key lifestyle and entertainment destinations, the project will serve as a premium destination with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of USD 1 billion. With its mix of residences, hospitality, retail, and office spaces, it will serve as both a landmark address for the city and a gateway to Jeddah’s future growth as an international hub for living and investment.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

