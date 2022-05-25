Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

This unique project with stunning pyramid-shaped architecture will be a landmark;

The prime location of the project makes access to Sheikh Zayed Road convenient;

Built on the prime location, the project offers spacious apartment, top-of-the line amenities, easy access to public transport and malls, and a lot more;

The Grand Entrance Lobby of Gemz is sure to leave a great first impression;

Offering exclusive access to luxury amenities like state-of-the-art gym, anti-current swimming pool, lavish green outdoors, and an outdoor sky lounge on the 13th floor, the project redefines luxury living experience.

Danube Properties, the UAE-based pioneer in affordable property development and one of the most dynamic private real estate developers in the UAE, today launched Gemz, a Dh350 million luxurious residential project with stunning pyramid-shaped architecture, offering spacious large homes and floor plans with unique convertible layouts so much so that 1BHK can be made into 2BHK, 2BHK into a 3BHK.

The super exclusive project Gemz comes 270 well-designed apartments loaded with 30 luxury amenities and Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan that makes it the best affordable luxury with prices starting from Dh550,000.

Gemz by Danube will be developed in Al Furjan, a vibrant residential development located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Just four minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, the project Gemz will be conveniently located just two minutes from the proposed metro line while Al Maktoum International Airport is also in its close proximity at a distance of merely 10 minutes. The other important landmarks of the city like Discovery Gardens and Ibn Battuta Mall are also located nearby at a distance of just four minutes and seven minutes respectively.

Already a well-connected destination, Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential districts that hosts several convenient stores and retail facilities including pharmacies, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, salons, bookshops, schools, hospitals, clinics, hotels and more. As most lifestyle amenities are covered, life in Al Furjan is peaceful and convenient. It’s a contemporary and distinct family-oriented community that offers the comfort and warmth of a tradition living along with modern lifestyle with spacious apartments, abundant green open spaces, and world-class amenities.

The 1 percent payment plan that facilitates the middle-income tenants and the end-users to easily fulfil their dreams of owning their choicest homes without any financial hardships. Making the deal more lucrative for the homebuyers, Danube Properties today announced an irresistible offer for the homebuyers, “Book on day-1, that is, 28th May and get a fully furnished apartment free.”

Thoughtfully designed and an architectural gem, the project offers spacious bedrooms with breath-taking interiors and panoramic views of the city. In terms of the luxurious amenities which cannot be found with any developer in the region, it provides remarkable private pool equipped with Aqua Gym and Anti Current Machine to the true connoisseurs of luxury and excellence.

While the private pool is purposefully built to inspire an exceptional lifestyle, the other exclusive amenities at this project include Kids Day Care with nanny supervisor, Cricket Pitch with match standard net practice, Yoga Centre to relieve stress and Modern Beauty Salon with a well-trained staff, among others.

The launch event featured Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt - the new Brand Ambassador of Danube Properties - at the packed press conference.

Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group said, "His company will start processing for long-term residency and Golden Visas for investors who fulfil the respective criteria, such as Dh2 million, Dh5 million and the Dh10 million ceilings - from September 2022, when the process starts."

“There is a renewed confidence of the end-users in Dubai’s real estate market with domestic as well as the Indian homebuyers looking to own a second home in the city,” Mr. Rizwan Sajan told the packed press conference.

“The latest reform in visa and residency rules now make it easier for investors and buyers to secure residence visas and we are seeing a large number of buyers looking for suitable properties."

“Looking at this positive scenario we are excited to launch our project Gemz, that not only offers world-class features and amenities but a tranquil and peaceful environment that attracts residents and citizens who wish to raise a family away from the hustle and bustle of the city due to its strategic location. It’s quite encouraging that we are getting overwhelming response to our projects due to our unwavering commitment to timely delivery."

"Backed by our strong finance in building materials, all the sites of our existing projects are moving closer to completion and progressing every day. Our goal is to deliver what we promised and see that smile on your face while you hold the keys to your dream home.”

The project with a built-up area of 530,000 square feet, will be developed at a plot area of 101,000 square feet. The 14-storeyed project will host 270 apartments, 24 are Studio, 74 are 1BHK, 114 are 2BHK and 42 are 3BHK apartments while 16 apartments are duplex.

With the introduction of intelligent furnishings, Gemz encompasses large homes and floor plans with convertible layouts - a 1 one-bedroom apartment can be made into a 2-bedroom apartment and a 2-bedroom apartment into a 3-bedroom apartment. Spacious apartments at Gemz come with a swimming pool in the balcony - A luxury that’s one of its kinds!

Gemz is the third real estate project to be launched by Danube Properties since October 2022 - and the second project within two months after launching the Dh300 million Pearlz project in Furjan in March 2022.

With the launch of Gemz, Danube Properties development portfolio now exceeded 8,272 units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.7 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion - nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

As one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio, Danube Group has already delivered Bayz, Glamz, Starz, Resortz and Lawnz while it has recenly delivered projects such as Bayz and Miraclz. All these projects have been greatly appreciated by those who had bought units in them.

Danube Project Development Factsheet

Danube Projects Residential Units Sales Value Status Dreamz 171 Townhouses Dh500 million Delivered Glitz Residence I 151 Units Dh187million Delivered Glitz Residence II 151 Units Dh188 million Delivered Glitz Residence III 358 Units Dh350 million Delivered Starz Tower 454 Units Dh300 million Delivered Glamz Residence 426 Units Dh270 million Delivered Miraclz Tower 599 Units Dh400 million Delivered Resortz Tower 444 Units Dh300 million Delivered Bayz 463 Units Dh450 million Delivered Jewelz 463 Units Dh300 million Under Construction Lawnz 1,064 Units Dh550 million Delivered Elz 275 Units Dh130 million Delivered Wavez 434 Units Dh200 million Under Construction Olivz 741 units Dh400 million Under Construction

