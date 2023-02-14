Dubai, UAE

News Highlights:

Danube Properties is scheduled to deliver three projects – Olivz, Wavez and Jewelz – in 2023 involving 1,308 units with development value exceeding Dh700 million; Danube Properties launched six projects, worth Dh3.42 billion in 2022 and 2023; Danube Properties’ current development portfolio includes 21 projects and 9,921 units, with a combined sales value exceeding Dh8.15 billion; Danube Properties has so far delivered 11 projects and 4,555 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion – nearly half of the entire portfolio value – making it one of the most successful developers in terms of delivery.

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, has sold out the first of the two towers within the Dh1.4 billion Viewz by Danube Properties, within two weeks of launching the project in January 2023.

The company, which last year launched five projects – Pearlz, Gemz, Petalz, Opalz and Elitz – with 2,087 residential units with a development value exceeding Dh2.02 billion, had sold out all of them due to high demand for affordable luxury properties.

The developer has delivered 1,338 units in Lawnz and Elz projects, worth Dh680 million and awarded construction contracts for four projects in 2022.

“I am happy announce that we have made solid progress in securing Expression of Interest the first of the twin-tower Viewz by Danube to be constructed at the Jumeirah Lake Towers with Aston Martin furnished interiors including Sky Villas, barely within two weeks of the project’s announcement that marks our foray into super luxury property segment,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said.

“With this, we also open the Expression of Interest of the 2nd tower and hope to wrap up the sale in the next few weeks. This marks a successful beginning of a new and exciting year ahead of us after successfully concluding 2022 – a year when we had launched and sold out five projects in quick succession. This reflects growing customer confidence in Danube Properties’ ability to deliver promises on time and with the right quality.

“Last year, we sold out five projects with 2,087 homes worth Dh2.02 billion, delivered two projects with 1,338 homes worth Dh680 million and awarded a number of construction contracts to fast-track construction contracts. We hired 118 people to help Danube Properties accelerate the pace of growth and look forward to a more successful new year in 2023.”

The announcements were made by Mr Rizwan Sajan in the presence of Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan, who paid a visit to Danube Properties head office on Monday, February 13, 2023, to greet his fans ahead of the release of his new movie, Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood star to visit the office of Danube Properties which has a strong connection with the Bombay Film industry. Danube Properties head office had already been visited by a number of celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Javed Jaffrey, and Sunny Leone, among others.

The Viewz by Danube will re-define luxury living through Aston Martin furnished interiors. Customers will also be able to choose Aston Martin-branded furnishings for their home. This is the first luxury residential project by Danube Properties and will help re-position the affordable developer in the real estate development market. Viewz will be developed at a plot of land within the K Cluster of the Jumeirah Lake Towers, next to Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Metro station with easy access to Mohammed Bin Zayed highway and Al Khail Road. This is Danube Properties’ first project in Jumeirah Lake Towers, operated by Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC).

With Viewz, Danube Properties’ currently development portfolio includes 21 projects and 9,921 units, with a combined sales value exceeding Dh8.15 billion. Out of the 21 projects launched, it has so far delivered 11 and will deliver 3 projects in 2023 – making it one of the most successful developers in terms of delivery.

Once complete, Viewz will deliver studios, One-bedroom apartments, Two-bedroom flats, Three-bedroom flats and Sky Villas – or duplex homes – way above the sea level giving breath-taking views of Dubai’s cityscape. All 2-3 bedroom-apartments and Sky Villas come with private swimming pools built-in to the homes.

Viewz homes comes with more than 40 facilities and amenities including a well-equipped health club and gymnasium, swimming pool, kids pool, open-air barbecue area, jogging track, tennis court, party hall, kids’ area, kids’ day care/nanny on board, electric car charging point, shallow pool, kids pool, toddlers splash pad, jacuzzi and water lounge. In addition to these, homes at Viewz comes with some unique features, including a library, a cigar room, a Japanese garden, a business centre with meeting space, doctor on call and rain shower!

The two skybridges will connect the two iconic towers. Prices of an apartment starts from Dh950,000 with an option to upgrade to Aston Martin furnished interiors.

Danube Properties offers homeowners 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval.

As one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio, Danube Group has recently delivered Bayz, Glamz, Starz, Resortz, Elz and Lawnz while it prepares to deliver three more projects this year. All these projects have been greatly appreciated by those who had bought units in them.

Danube Project Development Factsheet