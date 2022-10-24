Danfoss Drives, in partnership with Technology Ventures, sponsored IMAREST's (Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology) 'Electrification and Digitalization in Marine' event to discuss the industry's future and the potential of electrification and digitalization in the marine segment.

Dubai, UAE - Ahead of COP27 in Egypt, Danfoss Drives, as one of the marine industry leaders with 30-year experience in this field, gathered some of the leading marine experts to discuss how we can decarbonize the marine industry, at the "Electrification and Digitalization in Marine" event hosted by Imarest on Friday, October 21, 2022. The event was supported by His Excellency Ambassador Lars Steen Nielsen, Head of the Royal Danish Consulate General in Dubai, who, as a panel participant, greeted the role of Danish companies, such as Danfoss, in decarbonizing marine.

Full electrification is a highly sustainable option for ferries, work boats, and other vessels which can charge batteries regularly. With full electrification combined with a renewable shore power supply, you achieve not only low but zero emissions from the ship. Danfoss marine solutions work to reduce energy costs, monitor processes seamlessly, convert power optimally, and provide comfort for passengers.

"Danfoss Drives is the leading technology provider in marine electrification. Drives are key components in increasing the efficiency and lifetime of ship and port applications. At this event, we are proud to share the latest updates on Danfoss Drives solutions with our marine industry stakeholders", said Emre Goren, Regional Sales Director, Danfoss Drives for Turkey, Middle East, and Africa region, while presenting Danfoss.

Danfoss is hard at work in every corner of the ship and harbor, optimizing performance, ensuring reliability, reducing energy consumption, and reducing emissions. Each vessel type has individual needs and priorities in performance optimization, so the applications are adapted accordingly.

Electrifying maritime transport is a clear-cut way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The solutions are there both to build new electric ferries and to retrofit existing ferries to electrify them with the potential to reduce carbon emissions in lakes, cities, and straits all over the world. "We welcome initiatives towards energy efficiency, hybrid and full electric solutions where Danfoss drives takes part through its Power Conversion portfolio. Our ambition is to help our partners and achieve electrification goals together. Because together we can create a sustainable future powered by electricity," concluded Shekhar Kubal, Global Head of Marine and Electrification at Danfoss Drives.

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification.

Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities.

We deliver value to our customers as a global technology partner with global leading positions, deep application knowledge and sustainable innovation in our core businesses:

Danfoss Power Solutions – Full solutions capabilities in mobile and industrial hydraulics, fluid conveyance, electrification and software

Danfoss Climate Solutions – Sustainable heating and cooling solutions for buildings, cold chains, industry and infrastructure

Danfoss Drives – Clean-energy solutions such as AC drives, power semiconductor modules, and electrification in automotive and various industries

Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family-owned, employing more than 40,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.

Please find more information about Danfoss on: www.danfoss.com.