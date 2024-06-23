The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) proudly has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

This strategic collaboration comes at a time when sustainable practices are impacting consumer choices, and it’s an affirmation of DANAT’s commitment to sustainable practicesand responsible business conduct, integrating sustainability principles into every facet of its operations, from supply chains and internal protocols to community engagement endeavours.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, expressed her profound pride in this significant milestone, stating: "Our membership in the United Nations Global Compact represents our ongoing efforts towards a brighter and more sustainable future for all. We aspire for DANAT to play a pivotal role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals crucial for attainment by 2030. This underscores DANAT's commitment to spearheading initiatives that promote environmental stewardship and foster the adoption of eco-friendly technologies."

Mrs. Jamsheer added: "DANAT has made significant contributions to enhancing Bahrain's standing as a premier destination for pearls and gemstones. Its constant commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals underscores its dedication to responsible business practices. DANAT is fully committed to this endeavour and will diligently work to expedite its positive impact by fostering resilience to climate change, conserving resources, and promoting inclusivity."

