Manama: The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones "DANAT" conducted an intensive five-day training course on pearls and gemstones at the Kooheji Training Hall at Youth City.

The event brought together a vibrant young community of pearl, gemstone, and jewellery enthusiasts, and covered theoretical learning and practical exercises on five key topics: pearls, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires.

The aim of the course was to educate young participants about Bahrain's rich and ancient pearl industry, the fundamentals of pearls and the main gemstones, as well as essential knowledge for purchasing jewellery.

Participants also had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience using advanced tools for studying and analysing gemstones.

The CEO of DANAT Institute, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer commented, “The aim of this course is to equip young professionals with the practical skills and experiences necessary to enter the pearls and gemstones industry competitively. It offers a comprehensive approach to pearl studies and various gemmological sciences, enabling participants to gain a profound understanding of the field and become acquainted with essential tools and devices.”

Mrs. Jamsheer noted that this course is integral to the Institute's strategic efforts to train, qualify, and enhance the capabilities of Bahraini youth in this crucial industry. It aims to elevate awareness of Bahrain's centuries-old pearl heritage and its significant contribution to economic development.

Furthermore, the course supports Bahrain’s global leadership in the jewellery sector and aligns with DANAT's commitment to delivering exceptional training services throughout Bahrain and the Middle East.

-Ends-

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

Zainab Azur

Officer - Marketing and Communications

W: www.DANAT.bh | E: zainab.ashoor@DANAT.bh