The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) participated in the inaugural edition of the luxury tourism event "Connections Luxury." The aim was to showcase the rich cultural and historical significance of the natural pearl industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain to the tourism industry. Furthermore, the event showcased DANAT’s global leadership in pearl testing.

DANAT provided an opportunity for attendees from the global luxury tourism industry and hospitality sector to delve into the realm of Bahrain's natural pearls. A dedicated team from the institute showcased distinctive experiences to visitors from around the world, including activities such as pearl diving, extraction, and examination using state-of-the-art equipment. Attendees also had the chance to partake in oyster shucking experiences, which were well-received.

During the event DANAT provided insights into its pivotal role in preserving the legacy of Bahraini pearls, which spans over many millennia. The DANAT team underscored the Institute's collaborations with key partners in the pearl and jewellery industry, highlighting the training courses and programs it offers. DANAT also highlighted its role in developing innovative research to further the institutes competitive advantage.

DANAT's participation in "Connections Luxury" is part of its ongoing commitment to Bahrain’s natural pearl strategy and to offering enriching luxurious tourism experiences to the global tourism industry.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact;

Layal.bushehri@danat.bh

Marketing & Communications