UAE, Abu Dhabi: The National Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, won three prestigious awards in the third edition of the Nafis programme for 2024-2025. The awards recognise ongoing efforts to support Emiratisation goals and empower national talents in the insurance sector.

Daman was awarded first place in the “Efforts Supporting Emiratisation” Insurance Sector category, in recognition of its outstanding efforts in enhancing the participation of Emirati talents and expanding employment opportunities for citizens in various departments and specialised positions.

The Company also won the Diamond Category award in recognition of its exceptional efforts in empowering national staff, developing their skills, and enhancing their leadership capabilities, thereby reinforcing its position as one of the most prominent entities supporting the employment of Emirati talents in the private sector.

Within the individuals’ category, Esraa Alsaadi, one of Daman’s distinguished employees, won first place in the insurance sector category, in recognition of her dedication and contributions to enhancing corporate performance and active contribution to advancing Emiratisation and promoting professional excellence.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth, said: “We are proud to see Daman win the Nafis Awards for the second consecutive year. These recognitions reflect Daman’s success and serve as a testament to PureHealth Group’s unwavering commitment to investing in national talent and preparing a generation of Emirati leaders who will shape the future of the UAE’s healthcare and insurance sectors. We take pride in this renewed achievement, which stands as a model for advancing Emiratisation and creating meaningful, long-term career opportunities for UAE Nationals in the private sector.”

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, CEO of The National Insurance Company - Daman, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition once again from the Nafis Programme, which reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering national talent and enhancing their role in the insurance sector. Through quality initiatives and comprehensive development programmes, we have fostered a work environment that nurtures Emirati professionals and provides them with opportunities to grow. This accomplishment aligns with the aspirations of our leadership, contributing to the objectives of the Nafis Programme and the UAE Centennial 2071."

Aldhaheri added: “This achievement is part of Daman’s ongoing journey to support national priorities by empowering Emiratis to thrive and lead within our organisation. It reflects our strategic commitment to excellence, and present a role model in the private sector at the local and regional levels”.

The Nafis programme is an annual award launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), and under the Council's supervision. The programme aims to enhance Emirati participation in the private sector, recognise entities and individuals who have contributed to supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation system, and encourage young Emirati talents to consider private sector employment as a primary option after graduation.

These achievements reaffirm Daman’s leadership in nurturing national talent and empowering UAE nationals to thrive in the insurance sector. Through innovative initiatives and comprehensive training programmes, Daman equips Emiratis with the skills and expertise needed to excel professionally.

This recognition also underscores Daman’s ongoing commitment to Emiratisation, as it continues to expand development opportunities aligned with the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations in May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest hospital and insurance group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae