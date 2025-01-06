Dubai, UAE — DAMAC Maison Aykon City, located along Sheikh Zayed Road and overlooking the radiant Dubai Canal, is a sanctuary of luxury and exclusivity, offering a seamless blend of comfort, privacy, and refinement. Having firmly established itself as a premier destination for staycations and extended stays, the property embodies the concept of a ‘It’s Your Home’, offering guests the perfect balance of comfort, privacy, and luxury.

Blending opulence with a sense of ease, Aykon City’s collection of serviced apartments—ranging from sleek studios to expansive three-bedroom residences—caters to every need. Floor-to-ceiling windows, scenic balconies, and modern kitchens create an inviting sanctuary, offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyline, and the serene Arabian Gulf. Each residence is crafted to evoke a sense of serenity, transforming every stay into an experience for leisure, business and families.

Aykon City’s exclusive amenities elevate every traveller’s experience to new heights. Guests can rejuvenate in the luxury spa, enjoy moments of tranquility by the sparkling pool, or recharge in the state-of-the-art fitness center. For younger guests, the Kids’ Club ensures a delightful escape with engaging activities and entertainment designed for their enjoyment. Adding to its exclusivity, the private entertainment hub, featuring a cinema, is reserved exclusively for in-house guests or available for corporate events, team building activities offering a space that’s as private as it is sophisticated.

Culinary offerings complete the experience with effortless finesse. At Etçi Umut, diners are invited to savor globally inspired flavors and signature dishes, all set within chic interiors and a terrace boasting panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa. For more casual moments, the poolside café and 24-hour in-room dining provide convenience without compromise.

“DAMAC Maison Aykon City redefines the art of the staycation,” said Ahmed Lotfi, General Manager of DAMAC Maison Aykon City. “We aim to create a space where every guest can enjoy the exclusivity of a luxury retreat combined with the warmth and familiarity of home. Every detail has been designed to ensure their time with us is unforgettable.”

DAMAC Maison Aykon City has become synonymous with exclusive escapes, promising a unique blend of sophistication, world-class hospitality, and unmatched amenities, making it the ultimate staycation destination.