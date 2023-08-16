Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties announced the launch of its latest project, DAMAC Coral Reef, to be developed within the picturesque Dubai Maritime City. This exclusive waterfront development promises to redefine luxury living with a captivating blend of artistic expression and exceptional coastal charm.

The new property offers a luxurious seaside waterfront haven and marks a spectacular collaboration with acclaimed artist Vincent Faudemer, celebrated globally for his captivating Babolex collection. Collaborating with the artist, known as the "Little Prince of Contemporary Art," DAMAC Coral Reef is set to introduce an unparalleled fusion of artistry and luxury living. Faudemer will create a bespoke Babolex collection exclusively for the interiors of this architectural marvel, infusing it with an aura of creativity and elegance that transcends traditional living spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC International, said, "DAMAC Coral Reef is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury living. By collaborating with Vincent Faudemer, we not only aim to offer a unique residential experience but also to create an immersive space where art and lifestyle seamlessly come together. This project is a true embodiment of our dedication to innovation and excellence."

Vincent Faudemer, brings his visionary creativity to DAMAC Coral Reef, infusing the luxury residence with bespoke pieces that reflect his unique artistic style. Drawing inspiration from cherished childhood characters like Babar, The Little Prince, and other iconic figures, Faudemer crafts artistic sculptures in a blend of resin, bronze, and silver nitrate. His masterful reinterpretation of these beloved symbols, sometimes intertwined with luxury fashion house branding, offers a thought-provoking commentary on our modern society.

DAMAC Coral Reef is a manifestation of luxury living by the sea, providing residents with a breathtaking coastal experience. This waterfront gem is the latest addition to DAMAC's impressive portfolio of branded residences, marking the sixth tower launch this year alone. The project demonstrates DAMAC's unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary living spaces that seamlessly blend art, design, and luxury.

-Ends-

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial, and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

​​​​Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube (@DAMACofficial).

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties: Tel: +971 4 373 2197 │Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

E: niall.mcloughlin@damacgroup.com