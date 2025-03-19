Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dalma Mall, the capital’s favorite shopping and lifestyle destination, is bringing back the magic of Ramadan with the highly anticipated Umsiyat Ramadan – Season 2. This year’s edition promises an enchanting fusion of culture, entertainment, and rewards, including the grand launch of the all-new Dalma Mall Prepaid Gift Card, in partnership with Giftify.

This year’s Umsiyat Ramadan invites visitors to immerse themselves in the spirit of the season with breathtaking cultural performances and interactive festivities. The mall’s Central Atrium will transform into a vibrant hub of Ramadan joy, featuring - Soulful Oud & Qanoun performances, The mesmerizing Tanoura dance, Fawazeer quizzes with exciting prizes, Intricate henna artistry and cultural workshops, thrilling contests & influencer giveaways, Post-Iftar celebrations & exclusive influencer meet-ups

Adorned with elegant Mashrabiya panels and radiant lighting, Dalma Mall will offer a picturesque and immersive setting for families and friends to come together and celebrate the festive spirit.

In addition to this, as part of the ‘Shop, Win & Celebrate’ Ramadan Rewards campaign, shoppers will have the chance to win from a total pool of AED 120,000 in rewards throughout the Holy Month. With a minimum spend of AED 750 at Carrefour or AED 300 across any of Dalma Mall’s 450+ retail outlets, shoppers can enter the digital raffle to win 30 fully loaded gift cards and a mega grand prize.

For 30 days, 30 lucky winners will take home a fully loaded Dalma Mall Gift Card, offering the ultimate shopping flexibility. Adding to the excitement, all participants will automatically qualify for the Grand Eid Mega Draw, where one fortunate shopper will receive a surprise mega gift card reward, making this Ramadan even more rewarding.

Mr. Bhupinder Singh, General Manager and CFO of Dalma Mall, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s festivities:

"Ramadan is a time of togetherness, generosity, and reflection. At Dalma Mall, we are committed to creating meaningful experiences that celebrate the spirit of the season. The launch of our all-new Dalma Mall Gift Card adds an exciting new dimension to our Ramadan offerings, making shopping more rewarding than ever. Through Umsiyat Ramadan – Season 2, we are not only enriching the festive atmosphere but also strengthening our bond with the community by delivering memorable and immersive experiences."

Dalma Mall warmly invites everyone to shop, celebrate, and create cherished Ramadan memories at Abu Dhabi’s premier shopping destination.