Cairo, Egypt – Samla & Alam Al Roum for Urban Development, a subsidiary of Dallah Albaraka Holding, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Palm Hills Developments (PHD), one of Egypt’s largest real estate developers, to co-develop a 97-acre land plot in East Cairo. This landmark agreement represents a major step forward in both companies’ growth strategies as they collaborate to develop a new mixed-use community that addresses the growing demand for high-quality residential and commercial destinations in East.

Eng. Abdulaziz Yamani, CEO of Dallah Albaraka Holding, commented on the partnership “This agreement reflects our confidence in the Egyptian economy and its real estate sector, as well as in Palm Hills as a trusted and strategic development partner. Together, we aim to create a vibrant destination that adds long-term value to New Cairo and enhances the urban landscape of East Cairo”.

The collaboration underscores both companies’ shared commitment to supporting Egypt’s economic growth and delivering sustainable, high-value developments that contribute to the country’s ongoing urban expansion.

About Dallah Albaraka Group

Dallah Albaraka is a leading business groups in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, with diversified investments across multiple industries and sectors, including real estate development, financial and banking services, healthcare, food and beverage, entertainment, tourism, and other strategic fields. Through its wide-ranging ventures, Dallah Albaraka strives to establish enduring foundations that enhance quality of life and foster sustainable conditions for the growth of businesses and communities.

For more information, please visit: www.dallah.com

About Palm Hills Developments

Palm Hills Developments (“PHD”), a leading real estate developer in Egypt, is a joint stock company established in 1997. The Company builds integrated communities and has one of the most diversified land bank portfolios, spreading over 42.3 million square meters ("sqm"). PHD’s product offerings include primary homes on both West Cairo and East Cairo and Alexandria, as well as secondary homes in the North Coast (Mediterranean Sea) and Ain Sokhna (Red Sea). PHD is traded stocks on the Egyptian Stock Exchange under the ticker "PHDC.CA".

For more information, please visit: www.palmhillsdevelopments.com