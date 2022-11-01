Dubai, UAE: Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE (DCV MENA) is excited to announce the next edition of its TeCHamp competition for Technicians and Parts & Service Advisors from FUSO and Mercedes-Benz Trucks authorised General Distributors and Service Centres.

The initiative demonstrates DCV MENA’s commitment to after sales customer satisfaction through its service centres, which play a key role in ensuring that trucks are always on the road and earning for their owners and operators.

Following a successful pilot program that was launched in the UAE last year, the competition – which focuses on an individual’s hard and soft skills has been expanded to include body repair, parts and services.

One key outcome of the results of the initial pilot program was the introduction of tailor-made training courses, which are designed to further motivate the Technicians and Service Advisors as well as, increase their skill level. The pilot program also served as inspiration to other markets to launch similar initiatives.

The TeCHamp competition comprises different sets of challenges for Technicians and Parts & Service Advisors. For technicians: Level 1 comprises multiple choice questions; Level 2 focuses on basic maintenance and Level 3 is centred on trouble shooting and diagnosis.

The competition for Parts & Service Advisors is similarly structured: Level 1 features multiple choice questions; Level 2 deals with a case study and usage of After Sales IT system knowledge and Level 3 comprises role playing exercises based on different scenarios. In each case, an awards ceremony will be organised after the final round (Level 3) to recognise the highest scoring participants.

The competition was conceptualised to upskill workshop teams, as FUSO and Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ vehicles operate under higher emission norms and boast a number of advanced and exclusive features and technology including MirrorCam, Active Brake Assist and Multimedia Cockpit on Mercedes-Benz Trucks and a Brake Override System (BOS) and DUONIC Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT) on FUSO trucks.

Ensuring these innovative features are operating as normal calls for specialised tools and high expertise, all of which can only be found in the workshop and through service professionals of authorised FUSO and Mercedes-Benz Trucks Service Centres. A trained workforce will also ensure that the most suitable parts and service packages are offered based on the trucks’ needs, in order to achieve maximum uptime with economic efficiency.

“As part of our commitment to those who keep the world moving, we’ve always ensured our partners offer industry leading customer services to their clients. The TeCHamp Competition has proved to play a vital role in ensuring that our partners’ Technicians and Parts & Service Advisors are up-to-date on the vehicles and fully engaged on customer satisfaction, so that the trucks are on the road and keep running. In addition, this competition gives us a great platform to recognise our heroes, for their relentless efforts in supporting customers’ businesses with a consistent standard of service,” said Mr Alexander Schneider, Head of Customer Services and Parts at Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA.

Absolute peace of mind is guaranteed at FUSO and Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ authorised service centres, as only a highly skilled workforce will work on customer vehicles, all of whom are trained to use Genuine Parts for every specific use case. Tailor-made after sales offerings such as service contracts and extended warranty have also been developed with the customer in mind and are on offer at these facilities, which ensures customers can remain focused on their business objectives.

“Modern trucks are more environment friendly and have more advanced safety features, but they are also more complex and require the attention of skilled technicians and advisors. When commercial vehicles are on the road, businesses make money and when they’re not, businesses suffer from lost income that adds up significantly on an hourly basis. It’s therefore vital for truck owners and operators to choose authorised workshops to service these modern vehicles,” added Schneider.

Currently, the TeCHamp competition is market-specific, based on the emission norm and technology used on the vehicle. Plans however, already underway for a regional level competition in the future. With 16 FUSO distributors and 17 Mercedes-Benz Trucks general distributors in the MENA region, customers can expect top notch after sales services wherever they are located.