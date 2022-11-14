Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration unveiled its new generation of Monoblock refrigeration solution at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, the leading event for the region’s food manufacturing industry. Developed using R-290 and inverter technology, the units are designed for minimal environmental impact and deliver excellent thermodynamic properties. The Monoblock range not only reduces power consumption drastically but also brings quality and speed while installing the product with minimal maintenance. The units are ideal for small and medium enterprises with cold storage needs, including restaurants and supermarkets.

Commenting on the launch of the new generation of Monoblock, Sanjeev Maheshwari, Refrigeration General Manager at Daikin Middle East and Africa said, “According to reports, nearly a third of all food produced each year[1] is squandered or lost before it can be consumed. With the launch of a new generation of Monoblock, we have reiterated our commitment to innovation, sustainability, food security, and safety and marked it as the most pivotal moment for Daikin in the region. Supporting the safe and secure supply of perishable foods from farm to fork, as we say, our innovative and sustainable solutions help businesses to reduce their carbon emissions alongside food waste, both of which help us to protect the planet better and increase efficiency.”

“Cold-chain solutions that meet energy efficiency and sustainability standards will be critical to the growth of the regional food manufacturing industry. With our latest product reveal – our Monoblock refrigerant solutions - small and medium-sized businesses can enjoy our effective, reliable, and sustainable refrigerant solution”, said Maheshwari.

The Monoblock of the future enables businesses to manage their stock better and is suitable to both medium and low temperature rooms sized from 4 to 25 m3. In addition to delivering high efficiency and energy savings, the Monoblock also operates with minimal noise and ensures flexibility of business operations. It is the first Daikin-engineered and branded commercial refrigeration unit manufactured at its Zanotti plant in Italy.

Besides launching its Monoblock, Daikin showcased several other flagship solutions at Gulfood Manufacturing designed to cater to the needs of each & every customer but not limited to HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant & Café), food retail chain (hypermarkets & supermarkets), logistics providers, food processing facilities, and food manufacturers. Among them were Daikin’s state-of-the-art AHT products with inverter-driven ZEAS units for remote application, which deliver a one-stop solution for food retail chain needs on display. Daikin also showcased its truck refrigeration unit and single screw technology utilized in packed Ammonia compressor racks applied in various storage and processing facilities.

Whether a customer needs refrigeration for commercial, industrial, or transportation needs, as a world leader in refrigeration, Daikin provides optimal, precise, and powerful temperature control systems suited to the customer needs that guarantee the freshness and quality of their product while minimizing waste.

About Daikin Middle East and Africa

Daikin Middle East and Africa is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which specializes in product planning, promotion, sales, after-market service, and support for all air conditioners, heat pumps and refrigeration equipment across the Middle East and Africa region. Daikin has approximately 600 employees across its key markets within the region. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE since March 2006, Daikin MEA has worked on several large-scale projects across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Daikin continues to make strategic investments to grow the business while also building on its robust corporate structure to give back to society by tapping into the power of technology to provide products and services designed to improve air quality and promote efficient cooling and energy consumption.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

