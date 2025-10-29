Dubai, U.A.E.– Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today reported its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The consolidated financial statements can be found here.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Nine months ended US$ millions Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Total Revenue 1,277.7 1,017.1 Profit Before Tax 653.0 326.6 Operating Cash Flow 1,127.4 904.1 Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit Margin (1) 26.7% 23.1% Adjusted Pre-Tax Return on Equity (1) 13.6% 10.9% As at US$ millions Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Total Assets 16,359.1 13,033.3 Net Loans and Borrowings 9,914.1 7,999.7 Available Liquidity 3,439.3 3,785.6 Net-Debt-to-Equity 2.60x 2.42x Unsecured Debt Percentage 85.9% 79.4% Liquidity Coverage Ratio 227% 274%

[1] Adjusted to exclude insurance recoveries.

Selected Operating and Business Highlights:

Number of aircraft acquired: 263 (owned: 249; managed: 14) (2)

(owned: 249; managed: 14) (2) Number of aircraft sold: 59 (owned: 48; managed: 11)

(owned: 48; managed: 11) Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 162 (owned: 134; managed: 28)

(owned: 134; managed: 28) Owned, Managed and Committed Aircraft in Fleet: 726

Owned portfolio contracted: 99.0%

Number of man hours booked (DAE Engineering): ~1,311,000

Number of checks performed (DAE Engineering): 191

Signed Purchase and Leaseback Agreement with United Airlines for 10 New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft

Added a 5-bay heavy maintenance hangar increasing capacity to 22 parallel lines

Raised US$2.75 billion with a tenor of 5.4 years from 21 regional and Asian banks

[1] Includes the acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital DAC (“NAC”)

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “Our financial results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect the ownership of NAC, which was completed in May 2025. The acquisition has now been fully integrated across all of our operating systems. Revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 surged 26% to US$1.3 billion, propelling a 100% increase in Profit Before Tax to US$653 million.

Pre-Tax Profit Margin and Return on Equity increased to 26.7% and 13.6%, respectively. Capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remained comfortably within our internal and stakeholder targets.

DAE Engineering continued its strong performance with revenue increasing by 16.5% to US$155.5 million and profitability increasing by 56.3% to US$46.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. During the quarter, Joramco opened its new state-of-the-art hangar, increasing capacity with five new maintenance lines capable of servicing both wide- and narrow-body aircraft.”

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$23 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 22 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

