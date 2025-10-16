Dubai: As global efforts toward carbon neutrality accelerate, breakthrough technologies like Direct Air Capture (DAC) are gaining momentum for their potential to remove CO₂ directly from the atmosphere. In a move that underscores the UAE’s growing role as a hub for climate innovation, DACLab, a Silicon Valley based pioneering DAC startup, has announced its expansion into the region through Innovation Expand, a co-funding platform by Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) and Posterity Institute, developed in collaboration with the Government of Dubai.



Recently backed by $3 million in seed funding, DACLab made the announcement at GITEX 2025, the world’s largest technology and startup showcase.



DACLab is developing a proprietary DAC system that removes CO₂ directly from the atmosphere while consuming significantly less energy than existing solutions. Its technology operates at around 1500-1800kWh per metric ton of CO₂ captured in ideal DAC conditions. To accelerate deployment, DACLab will offer modular 100-ton-per-year DAC units, alongside 1,000- and 5,000-ton industrial-scale units.

Through the Innovation Expand platform, DACLab will receive co-funded project opportunities to establish operations and scale within the UAE’s rapidly advancing climate-tech ecosystem.



Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris, said,“At Innovation Expand, we partner with startups building highly innovative products and services to expand their business in the UAE. We become operating partners to the startups, helping them also implement their technologies on the ground in the UAE. We are delighted to have DACLab in our portfolio as DACLab’s entry into the UAE through Innovation Expand marks a significant milestone for the region’s climate innovation landscape.”



Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Managing Partner of Posterity Institute, added, “The UAE has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic destinations for startups leading frontier innovation. Through Innovation Expand, we provide ventures like DACLab with a complete ecosystem, combining strategic guidance, government collaboration, and co-funded implementation, to ensure their technologies are not only launched but integrated into the UAE’s industrial and sustainability frameworks.”



Speaking on the expansion, Florian Chimani, Head of R&D at DACLab, said, “This marks a defining chapter in our journey. The UAE offers one of the most pragmatic and innovation-driven ecosystems for climate technology. Together, we aim to transform the promise of direct air capture into scalable, real-world climate action.”



Through the Innovation Expand co-funding platform, DACLab establishes Direct Air Capture operations in the UAE, reinforcing the country’s leadership in climate innovation and its commitment to scaling transformative technologies that contribute to global sustainability.