Dubai, UAE — CyberKnight, cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) and META’s leading Zero Trust Security advisor, proudly announces its participation at two of the region’s most influential cybersecurity events in Dubai: the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit at Conrad Hotel on April 7-8, and GISEC Global 2025 (Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference) at DWTC on May 6-8.

Under the inspiring theme “Lead. Innovate. Secure with Zero Trust.”, CyberKnight will unveil the next evolution of its cybersecurity vision — Zero Trust Security 2.0. This advanced approach is designed to help regional organizations confidently navigate a rapidly shifting digital threat landscape while embracing GenAI developments, IT/OT convergence, cloud transformation, and regulatory compliance.

As a Premier Sponsor at Gartner SRM, CyberKnight will be joined by the following technology partners:

CrowdStrike – EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

Immersive - Upskilling, TTX, Cyber Ranges, Crisis Simulation

Gigamon - Deep Observability for Cloud & Network

As one of the most prominent exhibitors at GISEC Global 2025, CyberKnight will be joined by the following technology partners:

CrowdStrike – EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

Immersive - Upskilling, TTX, Cyber Ranges, Crisis Simulation

Checkmarx – Industry’s Most Comprehensive AppSec Platform

Xage Security – Zero Trust Access & Protection across IT, OT, and Cloud

Lookout – Mobile Threat Defense & App Security

Netwrix – Data Governance & Active Directory Security

Digital.ai – DevSecOps Orchestration & App Protection

Elastic – SIEM, Big Data & Threat Analytics

SolarWinds – IT Operations & Observability

Appgate - Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

ThreatConnect - Cyber Threat Intelligence and Risk Quanti­fication

GTB - Discovery & Classification, DLP, Watermarking, Device & App Control

Ardent Security - Data privacy simplified and automated

Cyware – Threat Intelligence Platform

NetWitness - Evolved SIEM, UEBA, TDR & Network Forensics

Wallarm – Advanced API Security

“While these events are ideal platforms to inspire action, share knowledge, and build alliances, - this year, we are taking Zero Trust Security to the next level. Our theme: Lead. Innovate. Secure with Zero Trust – captures our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools and expertise needed to stay resilient in a complex cyber world. CyberKnight will showcase cutting-edge solutions from its unified Zero Trust Security portfolio across identity, device, data, applications, visibility and analytics, governance and risk, as well as infrastructure security domains.,” commented Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering META region with on-the-ground presence in all key markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.