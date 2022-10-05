Dubai — During the Technology Week CyberKnight will focus on IT, OT and IoT device security and highlight the importance of visibility, automated intelligence and segmentation while addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges.

During the show CyberKnight will also showcase its Zero Trust Security methodology – The ZTX Framework, alongside eight market-leading international cybersecurity vendors.

Crowdstrike – EDR, EPP, Threat Intelligence & IR

Phosphorus – Enterprise IoT Cybersecurity

Armis – Agentless IoT & OT Device Security

Lookout – Mobile Threat Defense & Mobile App Security, CASB, SASE and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Illumio – Zero Trust Microsegmentation

Cyware – SOAR + TIP

Arista - NDR, Secure Segmentation & Connectivity, and Network Packet Brokers for Visibility and Security

HelpSystems – Data Classification, Email Security, Managed File Transfer, VA PT

RedSeal – Cyber Risk Modelling

“GITEX is the largest and the most prominent technology show in the Middle East. Historically, information security has remained one of the key areas of focus during the technology week. As a trusted cybersecurity advisor to enterprises and government organizations in the region, being present at the show is essential for us as well as our participating vendors, who, collectively, will be supporting with one of the largest stand footprints at the event. We are looking forward to meeting with our strategic customers and partners at the show next week”, commented Olesya Pavlova, VP of Marketing at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.