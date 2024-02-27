Dubai, UAE — The global average cost of a data breach in 2023 surged to USD 4.45 million, marking a significant 15% increase over 3 years. With breaches occurring every 39 seconds, these alarming statistics underscore the need for organizations to reevaluate their approach to safeguarding their sensitive information. Amidst these concerns, recent research also shows that 61% of risk executives say data protection and privacy regulations are their biggest priorities. However, while traditional network security defenses are essential, they are not sufficient to ensure data safety in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

To support enterprise and government organizations across MENA to better protect and encrypt their sensitive data, CyberKnight has become a value-added distributor for Certes, the industry’s leading Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM) providers. Certes execute a business risk mitigation solution designed to safeguard data at its source, ensuring protection throughout its journey and mitigating the impact of regulatory fines in the event of a breach.

DPRM comprises of four key pillars featuring Layer 4 Data Payload Protection, Separation of Key Policy Ownership, Crypto-Segmentation, and Data Security Unified Reporting. Together they help to build a foundation of business success and genuine data protection, empowering organizations to take a proactive approach that prioritizes prevention over cure.

Certes patented technology applies protection to the Data Payload without impacting any other part of the IP packet information, so all traditional network security and reporting tools function the same after DPRM is inserted into the network as it did before. It is transparent to other network devices.

“Certes complements our Zero Trust Security portfolio and allows us to offer a simple solution that ensures maximum security with improved efficiency and lower management overhead to organizations with highly sensitive data or multiple sites. With the DRPM solution from Certes, our customers can be sure that their data assurance posture will scale to support the depth and breadth of their environment, whether deployed top-of-rack, in a virtual environment, between data centers and applications or simply just across the WAN or SD-WAN,” commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

"We are delighted to be partnering with CyberKnight and helping to empower organizations across the Middle East and North Africa to take a proactive data-centric approach against the rising threats of data breaches and ransomware attacks. The DPRM solution seamlessly integrates with existing security infrastructures, delivering unparalleled performance without any disruptions, and offering substantial cost and time efficiencies to our valued customers. With our unwavering commitment to prioritizing data protection in all environments, we’re providing clients with complete control over their data, equipping them to navigate intricate regulatory frameworks while bolstering resilience and future-proofing against advanced cyber security threats. This collaboration underscores our commitment to safeguarding our customers' most valuable assets - their data - with robust security and peace of mind,” added Dan Panesar, Chief Revenue Officer at Certes.

About Certes:

Headquartered in the U.S. and boasting a global presence spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pac, Certes has been a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge security technology solutions, specifically focusing on Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM). With over 20 years of expertise, Certes technology is deployed across a diverse clientele of 1000 customers in almost 100 countries, holding certifications for FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria EAL4+. Certes' extensive global footprint includes organizations leveraging Certes technology, facilitating compliance with national, international, or industry-specific regulations through robust DPRM strategies.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisory and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.