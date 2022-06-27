Doha, Qatar:– Award-winning fintech startup CWallet has partnered with Microsoft Qatar to digitally transform thousands of organizations by equipping businesses with the latest tools to ensure safe and secure digital payments.

This partnership was formalized in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Michael Javier, CEO and Founder of CWallet, and Lana Khalaf, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, and will lead to the migration of CWallet’s entire technology stack to Microsoft Azure. This migration will offer users the security, scalability, and end-user experience that they have come to expect from CWallet and Microsoft.

“At CWallet, security, compliance, and data privacy are key priorities - as they are at all other fintech organizations. By partnering with Microsoft and migrating our technology stack to Azure, we can ensure that our organization runs on the most trusted, scalable, and robust cloud platform in Qatar. Azure also allows us to build, deploy, and manage apps without buying or maintaining the underlying infrastructure. This partnership will enable us to deliver the highest end-user experience to our B2B and B2C customers,” said Michael Javier, CEO and Founder of CWallet.

Jamal Bdeir, Small and Medium Business Lead for Microsoft Middle East Cluster said: “Qatar has prioritized the growth of its startup ecosystem as the country pursues its vision to become a sustainable innovation hub. As Qatar’s trusted digital transformation partner, we at Microsoft are committed to empowering startups and entrepreneurs to harness the intelligent cloud and deliver innovative services for customers. This partnership will enable us to contribute to the transformation of the financial services industry through integrated cloud resources that meet the security and compliance needs of CWallet’s customers.”

Under the new agreement, CWallet will leverage a number of Microsoft products and services including, but not limited to, Azure Machine Learning, Cosmos DB, Power BI, Kubernetes, Application Insights, and other Azure security services to help drive business value and accelerate innovation for CWallet, CPay, CShop, and any future ventures.

This partnership between CWallet and Microsoft comes ahead of the launch of the Microsoft Cloud Datacenter Region in Qatar, which will deliver a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade cloud services for developers and businesses of all sizes to create new customer experiences, transform their business and operations and accelerate the pace of innovation.

