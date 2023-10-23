Promising a no-surprises and worry-free journey for customers, the International Shopping experience displays clear pricing and shipping costs inclusive of import fees, with customs clearance managed on the customer’s behalf

Doha, Qatar: Amazon.ae today announced the expansion of the International Shopping experience to Qatar, allowing local customers to browse and shop hundreds of thousands of eligible products that will be shipped to them from the UAE. Making it easier than ever for customers to get the best of Amazon.ae, customers in Qatar can now choose from products across more than 30 categories, including Beauty, Books, Electronics, Fashion, Health, Home and Kitchen appliances, Sports, and Toys.

The International Shopping experience on Amazon.ae is available in Arabic and English, and customizes user's experience based on their location and shipping address. Customers can easily complete the payment of their Amazon.ae orders through both local and international debit and credit cards, and get their orders shipped directly to their addresses in Qatar.

Designed to deliver a seamless and transparent experience to Amazon.ae customers, the International Shopping experience ensures there are no surprises at the time of purchase or delivery. Customers shopping on Amazon.ae from Qatar will see clear pricing, delivery times, and shipping costs, fully inclusive of import fees. Delivery is completely worry-free, with all cross-border customs clearance managed by Amazon on the customers' behalf, while customer support will also be available in both Arabic and English. This new International Shopping experience is accessible through the Amazon shopping app or by visiting www.amazon.ae.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “Online shoppers in Qatar have been asking for a way to easily find and purchase products available in their location, and this new expansion of the International Shopping experience to Qatar does just that. Customers in Qatar can now browse, shop, and get shipments of hundreds of thousands of products directly to their doorstep. They can also enjoy some of our most exciting Amazon.ae sales events such as White Friday, our biggest sale of the year complete with incredible deals and promotions.’’

To get started, customers in Qatar can simply access the Amazon app or visit Amazon.ae, sign in with their current account details or set-up an account in just a few easy steps if they are new to Amazon. Customers using the App can go to settings, select ‘United Arab Emirates’ and customize their language preferences. The International Shopping experience will do the rest, automatically displaying the available products, while clearly listing pricing and shipping information for customers.

