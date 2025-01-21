Dubai, UAE – MERED, the renowned international real estate developer, has announced Currie & Brown, a global leader in project management, cost management, and advisory services , as the appointed cost management consultant for its flagship project – ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina.

Currie & Brown operates across the Middle East, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and India. They help clients navigate volatility and unpredictability, providing the certainty that enables better, more sustainable built environments for all. Their role in ICONIC Residences is to ensure cost-effective solutions that align with MERED’s commitment to quality and sustainability.

Michael Belton, Chief Executive Officer at MERED, commented: "We are proud to partner with Currie & Brown, whose proven expertise in managing complex projects ensures that ICONIC Residences will be delivered on time and to the highest standards, meeting the expectations of both stakeholders and future residents. Their global reputation for delivering high-profile projects gives us the confidence to push boundaries, creating a development that not only stands as a landmark but also embodies innovation, sustainability, and timeless value.”

Jamie Kirkwood, Senior Director at Currie & Brown, stated: "ICONIC Residences is a project that demonstrates the innovation, luxury, and architectural excellence that the UAE stands for. We are proud to contribute our expertise in cost management to ensure its successful execution and delivery for a development that will become one of Dubai’s most sought-after premium addresses.”

ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina, addresses the growing demand for luxury homes in Dubai, a city renowned for its exceptional branded residences. MERED has made significant progress, securing government approvals, commencing construction, and targeting completion by Q3 2027. Rising 290 meters, it will be the tallest residential tower in Dubai Internet City, offering 310 luxury apartments and world-class amenities.

Prospective buyers can experience the luxury of ICONIC Residences at MERED’s new show flat, located near the project site.

To explore the ICONIC Tower’s offerings and view the show flat, visit the MERED office or schedule a tour through their website at https://mered.ae/.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes peoples’ lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.