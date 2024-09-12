Currie & Brown, a leading provider of cost management, project management, and advisory services, executed contract management services for Abu Dhabi’s first public-private partnership (PPP) schools project.

The development is the first school PPP project in Abu Dhabi to be delivered through the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) PPP procurement framework. The project will provide 5,360 school places in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, across new state-of-the-art school campuses for boys and girls from kindergarten to cycle 3.

Currie & Brown acted as the contract manager for the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). They also partnered with a fellow member of the Sidara Collaborative, Dar, to act as a technical adviser, ensuring the highest standards of design and construction.

Currie & Brown’s work spans the design and construction phases. Its team in the UAE worked in close collaboration with their UK colleagues, who have decades of experience in contract management. This regional contract management expertise allowed Currie & Brown to successfully execute project completion on time, meeting the unique challenges of a PPP compared to traditional procurement.

Regarding this groundbreaking project, Craig McInnes, Currie & Brown’s Abu Dhabi lead senior director, said: “Through our UK and UAE teams working together, we were able to bring our global expertise to this project to deliver a fantastic learning environment for more than 5,000 children. We’re excited to play a major part in Abu Dhabi Investment Offices’ first schools PPP project, and we hope to see more developments in the region using this delivery model.”

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Hopkins, Currie & Brown

jenny.hopkins@curriebrown.com

About Currie & Brown

Currie & Brown is a world-leading provider of cost management, project management and advisory services, covering the full range of public and private sectors. Our purpose is to add value that makes building a better future possible. We help clients navigate volatility and unpredictability, providing the certainty that enables better, more sustainable built environments for all.

Our services reflect the complexity of physical assets’ uses and integrated lifecycles, addressing every aspect, from concept, design and construction to the assessment of best-value options for ongoing use, maintenance, operation and eventually deconstruction.

With principal offices in London, Dubai, Riyadh, Hong Kong, Mumbai, New York and Shanghai, we operate across 70 offices throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India and the Middle East.

Currie & Brown is a part of the Sidara Collaborative.

www.curriebrown.com