Dubai, UAE – GESS 2022: Cuemath, an Indian-origin global maths learning platform, has strengthened its presence in UAE by setting up its first regional team in Abu Dhabi. The newly appointed team will work towards supporting customers, and building partnerships in the region and help build inroads into key markets in the MENA region. With over 2,700 subscribers from the UAE alone, since market entry in 2021 and about 40,000 subscribers across International markets, Cuemath now recognises the UAE and the MENA region as a strategically important business market outside of India.

Cuemath’s growth underscores the high demand for learning maths among students in the K-12 segment. The classes are delivered through personalized 1:1 online live sessions that are conducted by handpicked maths teachers to ensure desirable outcomes for the learners. A disruptor in the education space, Cuemath aims to become a Global Maths Leader by nurturing the love of learning within students, earning parents’ loyalty, and creating invincible problem solvers who will go on to solve humanity’s greatest problems.

Vivek Sunder, CEO, Cuemath said: “As Cuemath eyes global expansion in the coming years, the MENA region has emerged as one of the strategic business markets outside of India. Our first regional team in Abu Dhabi will serve the wider region and our priority will be to understand the maths needs of parents and students in geography and design-optimized maths curricula to cater to their requirements. Alongside the UAE government's increased emphasis on strengthening the education ecosystem, embracing innovation and the ability to support the digitization of education, Cuemath with its high quality maths pedagogy can suitably contribute to maths learning for students at the school level.

In a move to further solidify its presence in the region, Cuemath is participating at GESS 2022, the largest education event to be held between 15th to 17th November at World Trade Centre, Dubai. Cuemath’s booth, #K45, at the event will showcase its platform, offer a walkthrough of the company's vision to nurture ‘1 billion maths minds’, and facilitate face-to-face conversations with curriculum designers and academic counselors.

Commenting on the participation at GESS 2022, Divi Ramola, Head of APAC and EMEA, Cuemath, said, "We are proud to demonstrate our commitment to the MENA region by investing in a growing team and office to foster relationships with students, teachers, academia, and decision makers. At this stage of our growth, we believe that participation at a prestigious event like GESS 2022 will provide us with a great opportunity to meet and engage with the stakeholders from the education ecosystem and explore business synergies."

Cuemath aims to become the #1 maths learning platform globally, with the mission to create the next generation of invincible problem solvers. Over 200,000 students globally have learnt maths the Cuemath way from over 8,500 vetted, qualified, and experienced maths teachers. The unique and intuitive Cuemath curriculum has been designed to match the requirements of major global curricula such as US Common Core, IGCSE and IB, as well as Indian curricula such as CBSE and ICSE.

In June 2022, the company announced raising USD 57 million in a fresh round of fundraising, led by Alpha Wave, at a valuation of USD 407 million. In the last two years, Cuemath has expanded to over 80 countries, aims to expand to 100 countries by FY2023, strengthen its presence in North America, APAC, the UK, Europe, Middle East, and capture markets in Africa and South America.