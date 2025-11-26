Dubai, UAE: Blockchain analytics firm Crystal Intelligence has integrated leading enterprise blockchain platform XDC Network into its compliance platform, expanding monitoring capabilities for the rapidly growing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030.

Crystal will support XDC Network, a leading blockchain network for enterprises with advanced blockchain analytics for crypto compliance and risk management. The integration delivers unparalleled coverage that sets Crystal apart from other blockchain analytics vendors, powering compliance and investigative capabilities on XDC like no other provider in the market. Beyond the technical integration, the partnership opens doors for joint initiatives, shared visibility, and closer engagement with the developers, builders and users of XDC, helping to encourage responsible adoption and sustainable growth.

The integration provides Crystal's institutional clients with transaction monitoring and compliance analytics for XDC Network, currently ranked 70th by market capitalization with over $1.3 billion in value. XDC specializes in trade finance digitization and processes transactions for more than 175 enterprise applications, including tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds and trade finance instruments.

MENA cryptocurrency transaction volumes reached $566 billion in 2022, growing 48% year-over-year and making it the world's fastest-growing crypto market. The region now accounts for $338.7 billion in on-chain value between July 2023-2024, representing 7.5% of global transaction volume.

Crystal Intelligence has established strategic partnerships in key markets worldwide, including a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation to collaborate on identifying and predicting future economic crimes.. The company serves leading institutional clients including BitOasis, one of the region's premier virtual asset platforms, and its technology is trusted by institutions globally to navigate complex regulatory environments and maintain compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

XDC Network processes over 2,000 transactions per second with 6-second finality and maintains ISO 20022 compliance. The network hosts tokenized assets including USTY tokens backed by BlackRock-managed U.S. Treasury funds and gold-backed tokens through partnerships with Tradeteq and Securitize.

“We’re excited to partner with XDC and bring their network into Crystal’s platform. Our partnership with XDC reflects a shared belief that innovation and compliance must go hand in hand. By bringing XDC’s chain into Crystal’s platform, we’re creating new possibilities for trusted blockchain adoption in the region,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal Intelligence. ""As institutional adoption of blockchain technology accelerates worldwide, comprehensive monitoring and analytics become critical for ensuring compliance and building trust."

Rebecah Dausen, Head of Ecosystem Development of XDC Network, said the partnership supports compliance infrastructure as the network expands beyond its current focus on trade finance applications processing documents for major financial institutions through Singapore's IMDA Trade Trust (9). She added that, “Partnering with Crystal means our community will have access to some of the most advanced analytical tools in the market. It’s an important step forward as we continue to expand XDC’s role in supporting enterprise blockchain applications.”

XDC recently completed $1 billion in Brazilian asset tokenization (10) and joined the Trade Finance Distribution Initiative as the first blockchain member (11)..

Crystal Intelligence, founded in 2018, provides blockchain analytics to financial institutions and law enforcement agencies globally. The integration comes as global demand for institutional-grade blockchain analytics continues to grow, driven by expanding regulatory frameworks and increasing adoption of digital assets in traditional finance.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is a Layer 1 public blockchain designed to support the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), cross-border payments, DeFi, and global trade finance. Compatible with EVM and optimized for institutional applications, the network operates through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) consensus model, ensuring settlement in seconds, near-zero fees, and high transaction throughput (TPS). Combining security, scalability, and energy efficiency, the XDC Network offers a robust infrastructure ready to meet the demands of enterprise financial applications and next-generation blockchain solutions.

About Crystal Intelligence

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement, and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative, and compliance solutions. Our technology helps financial institutions efficiently comply with global anti-money laundering regulations. Investigators and government agencies rely on Crystal's cutting-edge technology and real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API. www.crystalintelligence.com

