The addition of Roland Berger as a strategic partner of Crypto Oasis will enable them to aid in the growth of the Blockchain Ecosystem.

Roland Berger is positioned as an early front-runner in the Crypto segment’s strategy advisory space.

Roland Berger is helping governments, investment funds, and corporates redefine their Crypto economy strategies, define uses cases, and connect them to the Crypto Oasis ecosystem

Davos, Switzerland: Global strategy and management consultancy Roland Berger has partnered with Crypto Oasis to bring together their unique talents and resources to propel the Blockchain Ecosystem to new heights. Roland Berger is one of the first top-tier strategy consulting firms to have entered the world of Blockchain and is handling their global Crypto Economy advisory out of the UAE. As Crypto Oasis gears up to achieve its target of identifying 1,500 organisations in the Ecosystem by the end of the year 2022, this partnership is a significant step in the right direction. Both Roland Berger and Crypto Oasis are at the forefront of pioneering digital innovation and change, and together they can explore the myriad of opportunities in the exciting frontier of Blockchain and decentralised technologies.

Roland Berger has strong capabilities in helping clients to develop specific Crypto Economy strategies and identify use cases and investment opportunities that are critical for the future strategic positioning. They are the strategic advisors behind some of the biggest recent projects in the region, including the strategy for a large bitcoin mining facility and the setup of tokenized green asset exchange. The collaboration with Crypto Oasis will be mutually beneficial and will enable both to drive exponential growth in the Blockchain space in the Middle East.

The UAE is a progressive nurturing ground for Crypto Oasis’ disruptive Ecosystem supporting forward-thinking Blockchain organisations such as startups, service providers, investors, as well as science and research institutions. Roland Berger has a strong association with governments and corporates who are key stakeholders in the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem. This association will enrich the already extensive Crypto Oasis partner network even further.

Pierre Samaties, one of the partners in charge of leading the global Crypto Economy team for Roland Berger, said about the game-changing partnership: “Crypto Oasis has a strong ecosystem network of organizations that are breakthrough innovators and are leapfrogging ahead. We have witnessed their explosive growth in the past few months. As we assist companies in their journey towards the crypto economy, it is vital to have access to the latest innovation and talent in this fast-moving space". "We believe that with Crypto Oasis’ core values of infrastructure, talent, and capital, we can integrate alliances in their unique Ecosystem and transform the crypto economy landscape” added Feroz Sanaulla, Partner and global Co-head of the Crypto Economy team.

“We are delighted to welcome Roland Berger as our newest global strategic partner”, commented Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of Crypto Oasis. “Our Ecosystem members will have access to their world-class management consultancy that will support them as they embrace the opportunities to transform their business and utilise Blockchain solutions. With Roland Berger’s strong presence among governments and corporations, we expect this partnership to help us develop meaningful connections with them. As they step further into the Blockchain economy we will be working together to release thought leadership reports to further educate and inform the market of this ever-growing and evolving ecosystem”.

Roland Berger’s key strength is their mastery of commercial and technical knowledge. They are well embedded in the global Blockchain Ecosystem and this makes their Crypto advisory services well-positioned for the future. Combined with Crypto Oasis’ strategic understanding of the region and its Blockchain potential, together they can support sustainable growth in the Blockchain Ecosystem and also allow successfully navigate the complexity of the fast-paced Crypto economy.

About Crypto Oasis

The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East focused Blockchain Ecosystem supported by initiators of Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis’ vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing, with more than 1,000 organisations identified in the UAE alone. The forecast is to identify over 1,500 established organisations across the region by the end of 2022. www.cryptooasis.ae

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by our Partners, we operate 50 offices in all major markets. Our 2400 employees offer a unique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven by our values of entrepreneurship, excellence, and empathy, we at Roland Berger are convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entire value cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevant industries and business functions, we provide the best expertise to meet the profound challenges of today and tomorrow.

